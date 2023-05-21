La Rochelle overcome Leinster in Dublin to retain European club rugby crown

Gregory Alldritt and Romain Sazy of La Rochelle lift the European Champions Cup trophy after beating Leinster in Dublin.

La Rochelle pulled off one of the great European Champions Cup comebacks when they overhauled home-based Leinster and a 17-0 deficit to win their final 27-26 on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) at Lansdowne Road.

The French side didn't lead until eight minutes to go, after Antoine Hastoy coolly converted Georges-Henri Colombe's try off a close-in ruck.

Yellow cards reduced both sides to 14 men. La Rochelle were desperately defending its tryline in the 79th minute when Leinster's Michael Ala'alatoa charged into the head of Colombe in a ruck and was sent off while Colombe was carried off.

The French visitors cleared their line and moments later were celebrating their European crown in front of a stunned Leinster and its supporters. La Rochelle also overcame Leinster from behind in the final last year for their first title, but not from as deep a hole as on Saturday.

“They said we couldn't do it, come to Leinster and win, but we did,” La Rochelle’s Wallabies lock Will Skelton said. “Leinster are a world-class team and we had to dig deep. At 17-0 down, we still had the belief.”

La Rochelle fielded former All Blacks halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Timaru-born French test prop Uini Atonio, Skelton and fellow Australian Ulupano Seuteni and Fiji’s versatile flanker Levani Botia.

New Zealanders James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park were in Leinster’s lineup.

Leinster, including 14 Ireland Grand Slam winners, were targeting a record-tying fifth European title and made a brilliant start.

David Rogers/Getty Images La Rochelle’s Irish head coach Ronan O'Gara celebrates with family members.

Hooker Dan Sheehan crossed twice – the first try just 40 seconds in -- and wing Jimmy O'Brien touched down in a spellbinding first 12 minutes.

La Rochelle hit back when Jonathan Danty used his power to bump off Garry Ringrose to score. After half an hour, Leinster led 23-7 but crucially lost captain James Ryan to a head injury.

Just before halftime, an improving La Rochelle sent Samoan test centre Seuteni over. To trail by only nine points at halftime heartened the visitors.

La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara emphasised to his team at halftime how Leinster had lost its previous two finals.

David Rogers/Getty Images La Rochelle’s Kiwi prop Uini Atonio (L) and Georges Henri Colombe parade the trophy.

“23-14 felt like a great halftime result for us,” O'Gara said. “One of the staff reminded me we were minus eight in Marseille (last year) and today we were minus nine, so we built a little story about that to get the boys pumping. We had the internal energy and we had a great grip on the second half. We won the hard way which is very, very pleasing.”

La Rochelle camped in Leinster's half and ground down the home side as it did last year. Hastoy added two penalties and then the match-winning conversion.

“We are gutted, we put a lot into it,” Leinster's Tadhg Furlong said. “I thought we started very well but we lost our way a bit, third final in a row we have lost, it is not great.”

AT A GLANCE

European Champions Cup final in Dublin.

La Rochelle 27 (Jonathan Danty, Ulupano Seuteni, Georges Henri Colombe tries; Antoine Hastoy 3 con, 2 pen) Leinster 26 (Dan Sheehan 2, Jimmy O’Brien tries; Ross Byrne con, 3 pen). HT: 14-23.