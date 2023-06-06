Former Wallabies flanker Phil Waugh unveiled as new Rugby Australia boss

Phil Waugh, a 79 test Wallaby, has been announced as the new chief executive of Rugby Australia.

Former Wallabies flanker Phil Waugh will take the helm at Rugby Australia, replacing Andy Marinos as chief executive.

The 79-test veteran was officially announced at a press conference alongside RA chair Hamish McLennan on Tuesday afternoon at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, with Marinos finishing up after last month's surprise resignation.

Having retired from playing in 2011, Waugh has served as a non-executive director on the RA board since 2018 while working in the banking sector.

The 43-year-old played in two Rugby World Cups, in 2003 and 2007, and captained the side in 2006.

He will head the organisation leading into this year's tournament in France, which starts in September.

Waugh's appointment comes after another former Australian test star, Joe Roff, became RA president last month.