Ex-Springboks wing Aphiwe Dyantyi returns to rugby after four-year doping ban

Former Springoks wing Aphiwe Dyantyi, pictured in a Super Rugby match between the Lions and Highlanders in 2019, will play under ex-All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree at the Sharks.

Ex-Springboks wing Aphiwe Dyantyi will join South African team, the Sharks, after he completes a four-year doping ban.

The Sharks, who recently appointed former All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree as coach, will be able to select Dyantyi, 28, from August 13.

Dyantyi, the 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, tested positive for multiple anabolic steroids in 2019. He denied any wrongdoing, maintaining the banned substances were ingested by accident.

After scoring six tries in 13 tests for the Springboks, Dyantyi, who made his test debut against England in Johannesburg in 2018, was destined to be in the Springboks' World Cup squad for the tournament in Japan in 2019.

However, he failed a doping test during a training camp shortly before the event and was ruled out of consideration.

"More than anything, I'm just excited to be back. I just trust that everyone is as excited as I am to see what I can do. I only promise to give my best for the jersey," said Dyantyi when it was revealed he would join the Sharks.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Former All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree will coach the Sharks.

Dyanti will join Plumtree, who will start coaching at the Sharks next month.

Plumtree began his coaching career at the Sharks in 2007, as an assistant to Duck Muir. Plumtree was head coach from 2008 and 2012. He later returned to New Zealand and was coach of the Hurricanes in 2018 and 2019.

Plumtree was an assistant coach to All Blacks coach Ian Foster from 2020 until last July, when he was let go after the series defeat to Ireland on home soil.