Warren Gatland had no idea of the major problems in Welsh rugby before returning

Wales rugby coach Warren Gatland said he wouldn’t have returned for a second stint if he’d known the fulll effect of the game’s domestic troubles.

The New Zealander, who coached Wales to four Six Nations titles and three Grand Slams between 2007-2019, said he would have “gone somewhere else” instead of opting to lead the nation’s men’s side into this year’s World Cup.

Gatland took the job last December and, after a sexism scandal and the resignation of the chief executive, had his squad threaten to strike ahead of a game against England because of problems over contracts.

“When I came into the Six Nations, I had no idea. I didn’t realise a lot of the things that were going on and the issues that were behind rugby and the squad and the players,” Gatland told the Scrum V podcast.

“At the time, if I had known, I would have made a different decision and probably gone somewhere else.

“Welsh rugby’s going to go through [more] pain from a financial perspective for the regions. These issues were here before, but there’s no doubt that the success of the national team in the past probably papered over the cracks.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Warren Gatland has a proven record in international rugby.

“Now, probably for the better, they have come to the fore and there is a chance to focus on the things that needed fixing.”

Gatland has also lost five players from his World Cup extended training squad, including veterans Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric.

However, the former All Blacks hooker and Chiefs and Ireland coach is optimistic of turning things around for the World Cup.

“I feel like we’re in that place now that’s exciting with some of the young talent that’s coming through,” he told the podcast.