Eddie Jones picks Michael Hooper, James Slipper to share Wallabies captaincy

Michael Hooper will return as Wallabies captain in 2023, sharing the role with James Slipper.

Veteran flanker Michael Hooper has been named joint-Wallabies captain alongside Brumbies prop James Slipper in Eddie Jones' squad for the Rugby Championship.

Jones has selected five overseas-based players - more than the three usually permitted by Rugby Australia - with potential debutant Richie Arnold joining Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Will Skelton and Quade Cooper in the squad.

There's no room for five-eighth Bernard Foley, with Jones instead opting for Melbourne starlet Carter Gordon and outside back utilities Ben Donaldson and Reece Hodge.

Jones has picked eight uncapped players for the squad to face South Africa, New Zealand and Argentina, the biggest bolter being Brumbies lock Tom Hooper, who enjoyed an impressive end to the Super Rugby Pacific season on return from a foot injury.

Explaining the co-captaincy decision, Jones said: “Michael and James are both world class players, strong leaders and embody what it means to be a Wallaby.

“They have worked hard with the leadership group since January, and it will be important they continue to have strong support from the players around them.

Hooper, who captained the Wallabies at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, said it was “an absolute honour to lead the squad alongside Slips’’.

“We’ve been having great discussions as a leadership group and wider squad throughout the year and there’s a really optimistic mindset as a collective heading into what’s a massive four months," Hooper said.

Slipper, who took over the captaincy when Hooper took a break in 2022, said he was “really proud to lead my country and am looking forward to working with Hoops and Eddie to bring this group together and win trophies”.

The Wallabies squad is:

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa (29, ACT Brumbies, 64 Tests)

Richie Arnold (32, Stade Toulousain, uncapped)

Matt Faessler (24, Queensland Reds, uncapped)

Nick Frost (23, ACT Brumbies, 9 Tests)

Matt Gibbon (28, Melbourne Rebels, 5 Tests)

Jed Holloway (30, NSW Waratahs, 10 Tests)

Michael Hooper (co-captain) (31, NSW Waratahs, 124 Tests)

Tom Hooper (22, ACT Brumbies, uncapped)

Rob Leota (26, Melbourne Rebels, 13 Tests)

Fraser McReight (24, Queensland Reds, 10 Tests)

Zane Nonggorr (22, Queensland Reds, uncapped)

David Porecki (30, NSW Waratahs, 10 Tests)

Pete Samu (31, ACT Brumbies, 32 Tests)

Will Skelton (31, La Rochelle, 24 Tests)

James Slipper (co-captain) (34, ACT Brumbies, 127 Tests)

Taniela Tupou (27, Queensland Reds, 47 Tests)

Jordan Uelese (26, Melbourne Rebels, 15 Tests)

Rob Valetini (24, ACT Brumbies, 30 Tests)

Backs

Quade Cooper (35, Kintetsu Liners, 76 Tests)

Lalakai Foketi (28, NSW Waratahs, 5 Tests)

Carter Gordon (22, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped)

Reece Hodge (28, Melbourne Rebels, 54 Tests)

Len Ikitau (24, ACT Brumbies, 26 Tests)

Marika Koroibete (30, Saitama Wild Knights, 51 Tests)

Ryan Lonergan (25, ACT Brumbies, uncapped)

Tate McDermott (24, Queensland Reds, 21 Tests)

Mark Nawaqanitawase (22, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests)

Izaia Perese (26, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests)

Suliasi Vunivalu (27, Queensland Reds, 1 Test)

Nic White (33, ACT Brumbies, 59 Tests)

Tom Wright (26, ACT Brumbies, 23 Tests)

Utilities

Ben Donaldson (23, NSW Waratahs, 2 Tests)

Josh Kemeny (24, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped)

Dylan Pietsch (25, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)

Rehab group

Angus Bell (22, NSW Waratahs, 20 Tests)

Langi Gleeson (21, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests)

Andrew Kellaway (27, Melbourne Rebels, 21 Tests)

Samu Kerevi (29, Urayasu D-Rocks, 41 Tests)

Jordan Petaia (23, Queensland Reds, 25 Tests)

Matt Philip (29, Melbourne Rebels, 27 Tests)

Not considered due to injury.

Max Jorgensen

Tom Robertson

Izack Rodda

Corey Toole