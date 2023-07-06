Rookie rushed to South Africa after Slipper scare as Wallabies ponder Vunivalu

Australian captain James Slipper suffered a knee injury at training ahead of their Rugby Championship opener against the Springboks.

Wallabies co-captain James Slipper could miss Australia’s Rugby Championship opener against the Springboks this week after suffering a knee injury at training that has forced team officials to rush Brumbies rookie Blake Schoupp to South Africa for a potential test debut.

It comes as Eddie Jones seriously considers unleashing Suliasi Vunivalu on the wing in Pretoria in a decision the Wallabies coach says will ultimately be made on “gut feeling”.

Jones will name his first Wallabies team later on Thursday and a number of surprises are expected.

Slipper’s name will be on the team sheet but sources with knowledge of the situation say he is being monitored for a knee injury suffered at training on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old did not train on Wednesday. A decision on his availability won’t be made until later in the week.

Team officials have not provided an update on the severity of Slipper’s injury but must consider it relatively serious given they have flown Schoupp into Wallabies camp at short notice.

Schoupp arrived in South Africa on Wednesday night, to cover not only Slipper but fellow props Angus Bell and Taniela Tupou, who are both recovering from injuries.

Despite suggestions earlier this week that Bell and Tupou would be fit for Australia’s first match of the year, their inclusion now appears unlikely.

Jones gave a colourful description of Schoupp after he was selected in a preliminary Wallabies squad earlier this year.

“He is built like a brick shithouse isn’t he?” Jones told reporters. “He is perfectly built to be a prop.”

Matt Gibbon could be in the frame to start in the front row, alongside Allan Alaalatoa on the tight-head side, while Reds prop Zane Nonggorr could also be in line for an international debut off the bench if Tupou is ruled out.

It would be a great story if Schoupp made his Wallabies test debut in Pretoria, in remarkably similar circumstances to Waratahs prop Harry Johnson-Holmes four years ago.

Johnson-Holmes was at a Sydney pub eating a chicken schnitzel when then-Wallabies coach Michael Cheika rang and told him to pack his bags for a test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Jones is remaining tight-lipped on his starting XV for his first test back in charge since being sacked in 2005.

There is strong speculation Jones could pick Vunivalu to play on the right wing ahead of Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Vunivalu was repeatedly overlooked during Dave Rennie’s tenure as Wallabies boss. His only three minutes at test level came against England, who Jones coached, in Sydney last year.

The former Melbourne Storm flyer has struggled with injuries since coming to over rugby, but Jones is desperate to develop him into a world-class winger.

James Worsfold/Getty Images Blake Schoupp of the Brumbies has been rushed to South Africa for a potential test debut.

Jones had league stars Lote Tuqiri and Wendell Sailor at his disposal during his first stint as Wallabies coach and is a fan of Vunivalu’s prowess out wide. It would be some statement if Jones put his full faith in the 27-year-old.

“Marika [Koroibete] probably has one spot at the moment and then Suli and Mark fight out over the other one,” Jones told this masthead. “Whoever plays in this Test, it will be more of a gut feeling that he’s right for this Test.

“Because we’ve got back to back tests with big travel, the likelihood is that the other one might play against Argentina.”

Koroibete said Vunivalu, his former teammate at the Storm, had impressed him this week.

“He’s been looking really good at training,” Koroibete said. “The strength and conditioning coaches have been doing a lot of work with him. There’s a lot of competition there.”

Tom Wright has been widely tipped to play fullback this week, while Reece Hodge is the favourite to replace Samu Kerevi at inside-centre if the latter doesn’t overcome the hamstring strain he picked up in May.

Nic White and Quade Cooper will start in the halves, while Len Ikitau is poised to wear the No.13 jersey after establishing himself as one of Australia’s most reliable players.

The Wallabies have not beaten the Springboks in South Africa since 2010 and have not won in Pretoria since the teams first met in 1963.