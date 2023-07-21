Ex-All Blacks prop Charlie Faumuina set to debut for Manu Samoa against Japan

Charlie Faumuina joined French club Toulouse after playing his 50th test for the All Blacks in 2017.

Former All Blacks prop Charlie Faumuina is poised to appear for Manu Samoa, and potentially be picked for the World Cup in France later this year, when the team meets Japan on Saturday.

Prop Faumuina, who played his 50th and final test for the All Blacks in the third test against the British and Irish Lions in Auckland in 2017, has been named on the bench ahead of the match in Sapporo, Japan.

The 36-year-old had been playing for French club Toulouse since leaving New Zealand in 2017. Prior to the start of the northern domestic season, he indicated it would be his final year at the club.

Manu Samoa coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua has also named former Wallaby and Moana Pasifika No 10 Christian Leali’ifano, 35, in his team for the match at Sapporo Dome.

This will be Leali’ifano's first game for Manu Samoa, having previously played 26 tests for the Wallabies. His final appearance for them was in 2019. He will start at first five-eighth.

“Having that experience and the rugby IQ is going to be really, really big for our squad as a whole,” Mapusua said in reference to the two internationals. “Very happy with the squad we have selected and it was not easy.

“It is highly competitive. Probably the hardest squad I have selected, just really good competition for places.

“Rugby games are never won on paper. While it is a great squad, we have got a lot of work to do. I am really excited with this group, with really good skills across all positions.”

Faumuina and Leali’ifano, both born in Auckland, were eligible for Manu Samoa because they haven't played international rugby for 36 months.

Faumuina was a valued member of the All Blacks under former coach Sir Steve Hansen, and took the field as a replacement for tighthead prop Owen Franks when the team beat Australia in the World Cup final in London in 2015.

He also played 99 games for the Blues and made 50 appearances for Auckland.

Manu Samoa: Danny Toala, Neria Foma’i, Ulupano Seuteni, Duncan Paia’aua, Tumua Manu, Christian Leali’iafano, Jonathan Taumateine, So’otala Fa’aso’o, Alamanda Motuga, Taleni Seu, Michael Curry, Brian Alainu’uese, Paul Alo-Emile (c), Luteru Tolai, Jordan Lay. Reserves: Ray Nivia, Tietie Tuimauga, Charlie Faumuina, Genesis Mamea-Lemalu, Miracle Fai’ilagi, Melani Matavao, Martini Talapusi, Ed Fidow.