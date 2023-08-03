Wallabies coach Eddie Jones fires up at journalists, says criticism of No 10 Carter Gordon is 'a load of rubbish'

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones defends the selection No 10 Carter Gordon against the All Blacks during a press conference in Dunedin.

Eddie Jones has launched a staunch defence of young Wallabies playmaker Carter Gordon, accusing those who queried his selection last week of not knowing “anything about rugby”.

In a typically entertaining press conference in Dunedin on Thursday morning, Jones gave his insights on a range of topics ranging from how expensive New Zealand had become to the remarkable “ball in play time” during the first Bledisloe test last week, which came in at 44 minutes.

But, there was a sting in his words when Australian journalists – who had joined via a Zoom call – broached the subject of Gordon, the 22-year Rebels No 10 who will again start in Dunedin on Saturday.

“Firstly, I don’t think I got it wrong, mate,” Jones said of Gordon’s selection in Melbourne.

“In fact, I’m going to get it right, and the player will get it right.

“To say that as a young No 10 in his first game [as a starter], ‘you’ve got it wrong in selecting him’ is just a load of rubbish mate.

“So anyone who asks that question doesn’t know anything about rugby.

“If you know anything about rugby you know that No 10s need time in the seat. If you don’t know anything about rugby then don’t talk to me.”

Gordon had an outstanding year for the Rebels in Super Rugby Pacific, but was understandably up-and-down in the cauldron of a Bledisloe test at the MCG last week.

He started the game well, but kicking errors began to creep in and he was replaced by veteran Quade Cooper in the second half.

However, Jones used All Blacks No 10 Richie Mo’unga as an example of how long a player can take to fully feel at home in the test arena.

Asked if he had spent time with Gordon in Dunedin this week to prepare him for his second test as the Wallabies’ chief game driver, Jones said: “That’s not how coaching goes mate.

“He’s a young guy coming through. He’s getting enough instruction from his assistant coaches.

“My job is to give him the confidence to keep going forward. He’s going to make more mistakes.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Wallabies coach Eddie Jones was in fine form in Dunedin on Thursday morning after announcing his team.

“I can guarantee you that. And he'll learn from it. And when he’s played as many tests as Richie Mo’unga, or [Damian] McKenzie, then he’ll cease to make as many mistakes as he makes now.

“Now, we’d love him to a mistake-free game on Saturday. But, the reality is he’s a young guy learning his apprentice. He needs to make the mistakes and learn from it, and not listen to much from blokes like you.

“My job is make sure he doesn’t listen to blokes like you, who want to put rubbish in his head.”

Jones also promoted halfback Tate McDermott to captain the Wallabies in Saturday's second Bledisloe Cup test as he made a number of changes to his forward pack.

McDermott, 24, takes over the captaincy from Allan Alaalatoa who suffered a ruptured Achilles last week.

Jones has named an unchanged backline but overall, the starting XV has just 277 caps – the seventh-lowest total in the professional era.

Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott (capt), Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Pone Fa'amausili, David Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Will Skelton, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.