England forward Ben Earl ridiculed for celebrations in test defeat by Ireland

Ben Earl acted like his side had won the World Cup when Ireland's lineout went astray.

Ben Earl clearly doesn’t read Sir Clive Woodward’s columns.

Or, if he does, he doesn’t agree with them.

The former Rugby World Cup-winning coach with England wrote recently in the Daily Mail that he hated “the incessant celebrating by England’s players each time the team win a penalty”.

“It’s awful and has to stop. I could never, ever imagine coaching a side who did that because it does not reflect well at all on those involved, including the head coach.

“When England win a penalty or a turnover, their players all come together and celebrate as if they have just won the World Cup. They aren’t the only team to do this, by the way,” Woodward wrote.

“Sometimes, England even do it when a member of the opposition makes a mistake. I’m not a fan of that either.”

David Rogers/Getty Images England’s Ben Earl tackles Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong during their test match in Dublin.

But in England’s defeat to Ireland at the weekend, Earl was seen – and later widely ridiculed by fans – for his histrionics after Ireland made a mess of an attacking lineout in the first half.

The England loose forward fell to his knees, clenched his fists and let out a yell.

Ireland won the match 29-10 as England’s build-up to the World Cup starting in France next month staggered along.

Fans were quick to lampoon Earl’s celebrations.

“Everything wrong about England when Ben Earl celebrates a not straight at the line out like they scored a try. Pathetic,” wrote one X [Twitter] user, while another posted: “Ben Earl dropping the toast but it lands butter side up” as the caption under a clip of Earl’s actions.

Another compared Earl’s celebrations to the jog back to his own half by Gareth Edwards after scoring what has often been regarded as rugby’s greatest try for the Barbarians against the All Blacks in 1973.

Woodward had earlier pointed out Earl as one of the problematic celebrants from England’s previous test versus Wales.

“We saw countless examples of these penalty celebrations in the win over Wales ... Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Ben Earl were at the fore for most of them,” he wrote.

Itoje has been questioned over the issue previously.

“When there is a celebration of a small moment or small victory within the game it almost always has nothing to do with the opposition,” he said in 2020.

“The opposition don’t cross my mind. I try as much as possible not to waste any energy on the opposition. My energy is towards my team, it is to celebrate my teammate doing something remarkable, it is to celebrate my teammate doing something that we are trying to encourage,” Itoje said.