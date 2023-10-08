Rugby’s brave new world finally here as Nations Championship nears green light

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson is part of talks that should see the Nations Championship signed off soon.

The rich may be about to get richer, but New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson is well and truly on board with a Nations Championship concept that might be just weeks from getting the official green light for 2026 and beyond.

Robinson, fresh from a series of meetings in Paris around the global calendar, confirmed to Stuff that the format for what will be international rugby’s flagship annual championship has just a few final details to be signed off and could be unveiled in its glory before the end of the World Cup in France.

The championship – essentially the formalising of the July and November north-south international windows into a global competition – has already been formally introduced in concept, though Robinson said there was still detail around key aspects such as the finals format and the eventual introduction of promotion-relegation to be hammered out.

“The main focus for the men’s game was around the Nations Championship. It’s still progressing well. There are more meetings near the end of the tournament at which we hope to get to a final stage on that concept. Overall it’s progressing nicely,” Robinson told Stuff in Lyon.

“The nature of the calendar, and the use of the windows in July and November has been positive. There’s a bit of work to consider round the finals concept in November, and we’re still working through that. Everyone sees it as an amazing opportunity for the game to introduce a different concept to the calendar.

“There a clearer narrative around, not only the individual test matches and value associated with them, but the nature of the competition working across the full year to crown a champion. There are potentially some nice add-ons to build that story once we get it more locked in.”

Robinson confirmed a second-tier competition, dubbed the Challenger series, would run hand-in-hand with the Nations Championship and the hope was there would eventually be promotion/relegation between the two – though certainly not on an initial basis.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images The All Blacks and France should duel more often under the Nations Championship concept.

“In time everyone wants to work towards that. There are just a number of things that have to be considered,” said the NZR boss. “I think everyone is aligned, we just need some stability for the first couple of cycles. But it could be something later on down the track.

“There’ are two key aspects to it. There’s the pathway and opportunity piece and just the fact it would be incredibly interesting round the competition. It would keep tension and interest right through the tournament.”

Robinson also shrugged off talk that the Nations Championship would somehow undermine the World Cup, and said World Rugby’s backing of the concept indicated this wasn’t a legitimate concern.

“It’s in the same windows, with largely the same teams involved as there has historically been. It’s just creating a new framework for a competition that adds value through the fact it’s got something genuinely meaningful on the line. The national unions and WR are very aligned on that.”

Even the argument that it is going to further deny emerging nations the chance to play regularly against top sides gained little traction with NZ Rugby’s boss.

“Everyone is working hard to find solutions for that,” he said. “There’s only so much time and space on the international calendar, and it’s got to be balanced by the high performance and commercial value associated with the leading nations playing each other regularly.

“We’re trying to find avenues to have more connection with the emerging nations because over time if we get more and more competitive nations that will feed into more competitive international competitions and World Cups which we all draw value from.”

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Gareth Anscombe’s Wales and Carter Gordon’s Australia will also be part of the new global competition.

There will be financial spinoffs for all countries in the Nations Championship, Robinson confirmed, with further potential upside via the finals series still being explored.

“Initial work has shown there should be a lift in commercial value across the tournament. And for fans in New Zealand the prospect of having three consecutive weekends with different top-tier teams out of the north will be really interesting. And interest from fans ultimately drives value.”

The women’s game also got plenty of attention, Robinson confirmed.

With the WXV competition already up and running, he said there was more engagement required around building the women’s calendar even further.

“That’s a window that sits at the back end of the year, so we’re talking about can we find ways to have a more unified window in the middle part of the year for the women’s game,

“There’s a little bit more work to do there. In time it would be nice to see the likes of Fiji and Japan come through. They’re showing some promise in the women’s game in our part of the world. And we think there will also be significant opportunities in the women’s game in the United States.”