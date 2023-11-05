Barbarians rugby player Api Ratuniyarawa charged after alleged sexual assaults

Api Ratuniyarawa was left out of the Barbarians squad to play Wales after being accused by three women of attacking them in a Cardiff nightclub.

The Barbarians were at the centre of an alleged sexual assault scandal after one of their Rugby World Cup players was accused by three women of attacking them in a Cardiff nightclub.

The 37-year-old Fijian forward Api Ratuniyarawa was charged with sexually penetrating two women with his finger, and with touching the breast and body of a third woman, and appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Saturday morning (UK time).

The Barbarians were subsequently forced to make a late change in their matchday 23 for the game against Wales at the Principality Stadium at the weekend, with Ratuniyarawa removed from the squad and his place among the replacements taken by Welsh international Aaron Shingler.

In a statement, Barbarian FC said: “As soon as we were contacted by South Wales Police we cooperated fully, assisting them with their enquiries. On their advice we can’t comment any further as the investigation is ongoing.”

Ratuniyarawa spoke only to confirm his name at court and denied all charges. Prosecuting, Michael Evans told the court that the rugby player had been accused of sexually assaulting three women at a Cardiff city centre club between Oct 31 and Nov 1 while on a night out with other members of the invitation team. There is no suggestion of alleged wrongdoing by any team-mates.

Mr Evans said the three incidents happened independently of each other.

Ratuniyarawa has been bailed until December 4, when the case will go before a crown court. He was ordered to stay out of Wales apart from attending court proceedings, told to submit to an electronic curfew between 7pm and 7am, and is not allowed to enter any licenced premises that sells alcohol.

He was also ordered not to contact any witnesses in the case.

Although he missed out on initial selection for the 2023 World Cup, he was called up to the squad as an injury replacement for Temo Mayanavanua. Ratuniyarawa also represented his country at the 2015 and 2019 tournaments.

He made more than 100 appearances for Northampton Saints in the Premiership before heading to London Irish, and won 43 international caps over a decade-long career with Fiji. He is currently attached to the French club, Bayonne.

Wales went on to win the game 49-26, scoring seven tries in front of a crowd of 53,271. The game celebrated the final appearances at Principality Stadium of Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny and his former Wales team-mates Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric, who were both in the Baa-Baas ranks.

The Barbarians management team did not attend the post-match press conference.