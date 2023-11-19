Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan given extra 24 hours to consider his future after revolt

Under-siege Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has been given an additional 24 hours to consider his future after a series of emergency RA board meetings were held on Saturday to sort through the game’s leadership crisis.

In the wake of six state unions sending a joint letter of no confidence to McLennan on Friday and urging him to resign, the embattled chairman took part in a RA board meeting on Saturday night to discuss his future.

It was the second RA board meeting of the day, and sources with knowledge of the discussions, who requested anonymity because the talks were confidential, said several members of the board expressed a view it would be in the game’s best interest for McLennan to stand down.

McLennan, who rejected a joint call to stand down delivered by the Queensland, ACT, WA, Northern Territory, South Australian and Tasmanian rugby unions on Friday night, was initially given until 5pm on Saturday to resign or the rebel group would formally request an extraordinary general meeting. After marathon talks on Saturday, the RA board requested the six states give a 24-hour extension of the deadline, which was granted. As per their joint letter to the RA board on Friday, the states will proceed with a formal EGM request if McLennan has not resigned by 5pm on Sunday.

Under the RA constitution, the board then has 21 days to determine a date for the EGM and then 60 days to hold the meeting. Member unions can vote to remove a RA director by a majority vote, and the six states believe they have sufficient numbers to oust McLennan.

Sources with knowledge of the matter, who requested anonymity due to confidentiality of the talks, said the RA board will hold a third meeting early on Sunday morning to continue discussions about McLennan’s future as chairman.

In the letter to the board, the six states said they had lost trust in McLennan’s leadership of the game.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images The quick hiring and quick firing of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach has not gone down well in Australia.

“We do not believe Mr McLennan has been acting in the best interests of our game,” the letter read. “We no longer have any trust or faith in his leadership, or the direction in which he is taking rugby in Australia.”

McLennan said on Friday he would fight the move to oust him.

“This will be the defining moment for the battle of rugby. It’s all about money and control and we have been failing for years. We live in interesting times,” McLennan told the Sydney Morning Herald. “This is about principles. They are actually not putting the game first and it’s about self-interest and parochialism.”

Earlier in the day, McLennan received the backing of influential business figures Andrew and Nicola Forrest, who issued a message of support for the under-fire chairman.

The Forrests own the Western Force through their company Tattarang, and as the holder of a Super Rugby licence, are a voting member of the Australian Rugby Union. Rugby WA, however, are among the six state unions who are seeking McLennan’s resignation.

“Hamish is steering rugby through a very difficult period from the complete mess that he inherited,” Andrew and Nicola Forrest told The Australian in a statement.

“Yes, we would have all preferred a win at the World Cup, but this is not going to happen unless we rebuild national rugby from the grassroots up. As the community grassroots investment starts to feed through, we look forward to much better results in the years ahead.

“Now is not the time for more disruption in the sport, but a time for rugby to band together and back the proposed centralisation reforms. We support the efforts Hamish and the existing board are making to centralise high performance and improve governance to ensure Australian rugby administration is focused on what’s best for the game, its players and fans.”

Melbourne Rebels chairman Paul Docherty also offered public support for McLennan. The Rebels and Rugby Victoria were not approached by the six state unions to join their campaign because they are deep in negotiations to “integrate” with Rugby Australia. NSW Rugby were also not included in the plan.

“From Melbourne’s perspective, a united game provides a stable platform for much-needed investment, that ensures growth in our grassroots, right through to successful Super Rugby clubs, and the Wallabies,” Docherty told the Sydney Morning Herald in a statement.

“By his own admission, Hamish has said there have been some speed bumps for rugby in Australia, but more importantly, some major achievements like our RWC 27/29 hosting rights, that will transform the game of rugby over the next decade. We can’t land years of problems at the feet of one person. We are all custodians of the game for a short time, and our goal should be to come together, not to create more division.”

Rugby Victoria also have one vote as a Rugby Australia state member union and have historically been closely aligned with the Rebels.