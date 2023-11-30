England captain Owen Farrell misses Six Nations for 'mental wellbeing'

England's Owen Farrell speaks to players before the Rugby World Cup third-place match against Argentina during the World Cup in France.

England captain Owen Farrell won't be available for this season's Six Nations Championship after deciding to take a break from international rugby.

Farrell's club Saracens said his decision had been made "in order to prioritise his and his family's mental wellbeing".

Saracens added that the 32-year-old Farrell would continue to play for them and captain the Premiership club.

Saracens said: "Owen Farrell has decided to take a break from international rugby in order to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being.

"This means he will not be available for selection for the 2024 Six Nations.

"He will continue to play for Saracens and captain the club.

"As always, Owen will have the full support of everyone at the club."

Farrell made his England debut in 2012, and has won 112 caps and scored 1237 points for his country.

He captained England at the 2019 and 2023 World Cup tournaments, taking them to the final in Japan and the semi-finals in France, and has also featured on three British and Irish Lions tours.

England head coach Steve Borthwick said: "Everyone at England Rugby is fully behind Owen's decision.

"Since making his debut, he has been an integral part of the England set-up for over a decade, and the demands on elite athletes are extremely challenging."

The Rugby Players' Association, meanwhile, added: "He is a leader and figurehead in the English game, but is also an individual, husband and father. His well-being comes first, and we will support him in every way we can, going forward."

Farrell led England to a third-place World Cup finish in France last month, but the tournament build-up proved far from plain sailing for him.

Themba Hadebe/AP Owen Farrell captained England at the World Cup in France.

He was sent off in a World Cup warm-up game against Wales, only for an independent disciplinary panel to cause an outcry when it cleared him following a shoulder-led tackle to the head of Wales forward Taine Basham, which was expected to result in a significant ban.

World Rugby then appealed that decision, and he received a four-match ban that included England's opening two World Cup fixtures against Argentina and Japan.

Farrell's father - Ireland head coach Andy Farrell - labelled media coverage of the episode "a circus", while Borthwick said in August: "The commentary around it seems to move from an issue around the tackle to personal attacks on the character of the man, which I think is just wrong."