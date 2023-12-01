Super Rugby Aupiki: Why ex-Matatū coach Blair Baxter went to China

Blair Baxter, right, pictured with Alana Bremner after the Matatū won the Super Rugby Aupiki final on March 25, has been coaching in China.

Former Matatū coach Blair Baxter returned from China knowing there was a Super Rugby Aupiki winner's medal at home as a tangible reminder of what he left behind.

Baxter's eight-month contract as an assistant with the China women's sevens team ended November 30, and now he's back with his family near Lincoln in Canterbury to assess his options.

He says he's not got a gig lined-up. There are no regrets.

Prior to working under fellow Kiwi Sean Horan, who was the Chinese team's head coach, Baxter had spent six years with Canterbury Rugby; that included three years as the Canterbury women's NPC coach, and two in charge of the Matatū.

His time with the Matatū ended on the sweetest of notes. Having trailed 19-0 after 20 minutes in the final in Hamilton on March 25, the Matatū counter-punched to win 33-31.

It was a spectacular result. But Baxter was preparing to cut his ties.

1 NEWS Blues coach and former All Black says New Zealand women are in danger of being left behind on international stage.

He later announced he would join four other assistants in working under Horan in the Chinese programme. Whitney Hansen has since been appointed coach of the Matatū.

"Like any role it's not always going to be rainbows and unicorns. But the good outweighs the tough times,'' Baxter said in reference to his stint in China.

"The athletes were incredible; their desire to get up and work hard every day was mind-blowing. I don't think New Zealand athletes would train as hard, or as long.''

Horan, who coached the Black Ferns sevens team when they won gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016, had prior experience of working with the Chinese.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Blair Baxter coached the Matatū for two seasons.

The team's major goals were to qualify for next year's Olympics in Paris and to win gold at the Asian Games.

They beat Japan to achieve the latter, but were pipped by them in the Asia Rugby regional qualification tournament last month. Now China will have to win the Final Olympic Qualification Tournament next year to claim the 12th and final berth for Paris.

"We were extremely disappointed as staff,'' Baxter reflected. "We did, and still believe, we were good enough to beat Japan but, in that moment, they were just too good.

"A large proportion of the players were extremely upset and disappointed and worried they wouldn't get there. But some of them were okay with it, because they knew there was a repêchage.

"It was quite a weird situation, actually.''

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The Matatū celebrate after winning the Super Rugby Aupiki final on March 25.

The Chinese team had a couple of camps in New Zealand in Australia, and played in tournaments in South Africa and Asia.

When in China they were based at the Olympic training facility that was constructed ahead of the 2008 Beijing Games.

Around nine provinces in China have rugby programmes for women, and high school athletes in single discipline sports such as the 400m, hurdles, javelin or shooting get shoulder-tapped to have a crack at sevens.

If they're interested, they would get paid and potentially be selected for the national programme.

Baxter was uncertain whether he or any of the other coaches would be asked to prepare the team for the Olympic qualification event: "I am not sure if they will go back to the Chinese staff, or look elsewhere after that.''

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Whitney Hansen will coach the Matatū next year.

He took immense satisfaction from seeing how much the players' skills had improved, a reflection of their dedication and discipline.

"Their catch-pass, their footwork and fitness is excellent. It is just dealing with it under pressure. They improved heaps, but we just weren't good enough against Japan, unfortunately.''

Now Baxter is back with family, and pondering his next move.

A return to the 15s appeals.

"I really missed the tactical side of 15s. Rugby jobs are hard to come by, so I don't think you can be too picky. I would be open to anything, as long as it helps me grow.

“That was the reason I took this role [in China], to get more time on the grass coaching and just try and understand what we do really well.''