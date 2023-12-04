Ex-All Blacks Carl Hayman and Regan King listed in concussion lawsuit against World Rugby

Former All Blacks Carl Hayman and Regan King are among more than 200 named claimants suing their governing rugby bodies over neurological injuries.

British new outlets The Daily Telegraph and Wales Online have revealed almost 300 former players are taking legal action after suffering symptoms they claim came from brain injuries during their careers.

It has been reported a partial lifting of an anonymity order at the Royal Courts of Justice has resulted in a list of 226 players being released.

They are suing World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union over the claims. The list includes former Hurricanes lock Inoke ​Afeaki ​and former Chiefs and Blues prop Tevita Taumoepeau​, both represented Tonga, and ex-Waikato representative Vaughan Going.

Hayman, a tighthead prop played 45 tests for the All Blacks between 2001 and 2007, is the most high-profile New Zealander to feature on the list. King, a midfielder, played one test for the All Blacks in 2002.

Hayman, 44, has previously stated he's struggling with dementia and the degenerative brain condition CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

PHOTOSPORT Regan King played one test for the All Blacks against Wales in late 2002.

Hayman has said that when he began to experience short-term memory loss, headaches and insomnia he thought the symptoms would go away. When he was later diagnosed with a brain injury and dementia he said he was in denial for a long period of time.

Since going public about his ongoing health issues, Hayman, who played around 450 professional games in New Zealand and overseas, said he had been contacted by many players who discussed their own struggles with head injuries.

Three members of England's 2003 World Cup-winning squad, along with former Wales midfielder Gavin Henson, are among the players to take legal action.

1 NEWS All Blacks skipper and new Tokyo Sungoliath signing says the eligibility "conversation" is worth having for New Zealand Rugby.

Steve Thompson, Phil Vickery and Mark Regan all played for England. Thompson has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and has no memory of playing in the World Cup final against Australia in 2003.

Vickery also started the final. He later captained England in the 2007 final against the Springboks and played with Regan.

Other big-name players include former Welsh captains Ryan Jones and Colin Charvis.

Wales' Ryan Jones is brought to a halt by All Blacks captain Richie McCraw and Piri Weepu during a test in Cardiff in 2006.

Scotland's Sean Lamont, who earned more than 100 caps for Scotland, is also among the internationals from 10 countries represented in the case.

The players claim the rugby authorities failed in their duty of care by not putting in place reasonable measures to protect their health and safety.

World Rugby, the RFU and WFU have rejected these claims.

The Daily Telegraph reported the youngest player listed is Joseph Cook, who played amateur rugby. He is 22.

The release of the majority of the names followed a case management hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice as an application to establish a group litigation order, which would pool the individual claims into a single group action, was rejected.

Peter Meecham/Stuff England hooker Steve Thompson, pictured against Argentina at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, is now suffering from dementia and wishes he'd never played rugby.

The Daily Telegraph reported the senior master in the case said the defendants needed access to the detailed medical records for all the players involved on top of their diagnosis that they have symptoms consistent with brain injuries.

World Rugby, the RFU and the WRU, issued a joint statement: “Whilst today’s case management hearing was necessarily about legal process, we must not forget about the people and players at the heart of this case.

“The further delay to the case is regrettable and the players’ lawyers seemingly prioritising media coverage over meeting their legal obligations, is challenging for all concerned; not least the players themselves.

“Player welfare is rugby’s top priority, and will continue to be our top priority. Rugby is committed to leading the welfare agenda in sport, driven by evolving science and research to protect and support players at all levels.”