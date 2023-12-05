'Only got one brain': Ex-Hurricanes lock Inoke Afeaki urges World Rugby to make urgent change

Former Hurricanes lock Inoke Afeaki is among more than 200 named claimants suing World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union after suffering symptoms they state come from head injuries during their careers.

Inoke Afeaki gets headaches on a daily basis, but can't bring himself to say he resents World Rugby.

What the former Tonga and Hurricanes and Wellington lock wants, however, is for the sport's governing body to urgently review the game's laws to prevent more players suffering brain injuries.

It has been revealed Afeaki is among more than 200 named claimants - this includes former All Blacks Carl Hayman and Regan King - who are suing World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union after suffering symptoms they state come from head injuries during their careers.

"I don't hate World Rugby. I love the sport,'' Afeaki, 50, says.

But he wants World Rugby to do more to "avoid more people ending up with brain damage'', stating it would be irresponsible not to minimise the risk: "They can fight it, and have all the excuses in the world, but it's going to lead to the death of the game.

"Because I think the fundamental pressure we are putting on World Rugby is that they have got to change the shape of the game. They should adjust the rules. In my view, if they change that to a safe environment to play rugby, that will keep the game alive for longer.''

Inoke Afeaki was a combative lock for Wellington and the Hurricanes.

The brain fog that descended upon Afeaki during his playing days has never lifted. He represented the Hurricanes in 1996 and between 1999 and 2001, and also played for clubs in Japan, Wales and France through to 2011.

"I do have slight headaches every day. I don't know what normal is, really. This is what I have had to deal with. You are given the cards that you are given. You take on the knowledge that you have been given by, hopefully, trustworthy people, and then you just try and do the best you can.''

Hayman, a tighthead prop who played 45 tests for the All Blacks between 2001 and 2007, has revealed he's struggling with dementia and the degenerative brain condition CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

Steve Thompson, one of three players from England's 2003 World Cup-winning squad, has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Peter Meecham/Stuff England hooker Steve Thompson, pictured against Argentina at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, is now suffering dementia and wishes he'd never played rugby.

Afeaki believes World Rugby should have done more with the information available to protect players. He fears that if the governing body doesn't act fast, it could result in the sport withering on the vine.

"We are a very much a gung-ho type of culture, but that part of our culture has to change and realise you can be as much as you like. But if it is killing you all … you should know better.''

Although his sons don't play rugby, Afeaki wouldn't hold them back if they wanted to; before they pulled on their boots. However, he would empower them with information.

"It is like boxing. If they want to be really good at boxing, or rugby, I will tell them what the risks are. "And they will have to make a really informed decision.''

Inoke Afeaki is carried off the field during a match between Wellington and Northland.

If World Rugby reduces what Afeaki calls "frontal collisions'', to prevent tacklers zeroing in on a ball carrier from different directions, he says it would minimise head clashes.

He refuses to dwell, or worry, about the long-term effects of a head injury. He forgets names, but tries to regularly exercise his brain by learning new things.

"I am very much [of the belief] … you played as well as you could with the knowledge you had at the time. And then you carry on. The big question for World Rugby is how long have they had this knowledge and not done much about it.''

If World Rugby reacts quickly, and works harder to prevent head injuries he hopes there will be fewer stories about players suffering onset of early dementia or mental health issues.

"You have only got one brain,’’ Afeaki emphasised. “If you can avoid the hard impacts on it, then chances are it is going to last you 100 years. But, if not, it will be much less.''