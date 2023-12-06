Five New Zealand referees appointed to 2024 Six Nations gigs

James Doleman will take charge of his second Six Nations game when he whistles England v Wales next year.

Five New Zealand referees have landed gigs in next year’s Six Nations competition, with James Doleman, Ben O’Keeffe and Paul Williams to again control one match apiece, as they did this year.

In addition to that, Brendon Pickerill has again been appointed to two matches as a TMO, while Angus Mabey will make his competition debut as an assistant referee.

O’Keeffe, who whistled this year’s World Cup semifinal between South Africa and England, will take charge of the opening-round Wales v Scotland fixture in Cardiff on February 4 (NZ time), in what will be an all-Kiwi team of officials involving Doleman and Mabey on the sidelines and Pickerill in the box.

On the same day, Williams, who was New Zealand’s other on-field referee at the World Cup, will control the Italy v England game in Rome.

Doleman, who went to this year’s World Cup as an AR only, and who made his Six Nations debut this year when whistling England’s win over Italy, will take charge of the second-round game between England and Wales at Twickenham.

That February 11 (NZT) fixture will have Pickerill as TMO, while O’Keeffe will run as an AR alongside Scotland’s Hollie Davidson – who will make history as the first woman to hold the role in the men’s competition.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hollie Davidson will make history as the first female assistant referee in the Six Nations.

While O’Keeffe was involved in rounds four and five of this year’s competition, the Kiwi officials’ duties in next year’s tournament will end after round two, meaning they will all be on deck for the duration of Super Rugby Pacific, which kicks off on February 23.

Like this year, the 2024 Six Nations will feature 15 different referees for the 15 matches.

Twelve return from this season, while England’s Wayne Barnes (retired), Scotland’s Matt Adamson and Australia’s Damon Murphy have had their places taken by Andrea Piardi – who will be the first Italian to ref a Six Nations match – and fellow debutants Christophe Ridley (England) and Pierre Brousset (France).

In announcing the appointments on Wednesday (NZT), World Rugby noted that with the new Nations League set to kick off in 2026, and with the next World Cup in 2027 being an expanded 24-team event, the refereeing selections reflected “ongoing strategic match official development, with the aim of creating greater depth and wider national representation”.

“As we enter a new four-year Rugby World Cup cycle and ultimately the beginning of a new international calendar that will advance test rugby, we are focused on collaborating with unions and competitions to create greater opportunities to identify and develop the next generation of match officiating talent,” World Rugby director of rugby Phil Davies said

“This selection reflects that commitment, but while also crucially retaining the experience that underpins the DNA of modern refereeing. We are also committed to collaborating more closely with international coaches and players to ensure that we shape the future of officiating together.”