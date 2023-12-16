Westlake Boys High to play for world schools rugby title in Thailand

Westlake Boys, edged by Southland Boys in the 2023 top four final, are on track to go one better at the world festival.

Westlake Boys High will play for the World Schools Festival title in Thailand after negotiating a tough semifinal over South Africa’s EG Hansen side.

The Auckland school will meet Ireland’s St Michael’s in Sunday’s final at the Pattana Sports Resort after edging the South Africans 25-16 in a hard-fought semifinal.

St Michael’s, a key production line of talent for Leinster’s academy, defeated South Africa’s Oakdale 17-12 in their semifinal.

Westlake, who were pipped 32-29 by Southland Boys High in a thrilling final of the New Zealand schools championship in September, produced a quality performance to roll EG Hansen from the Gauteng province in South Africa.

Iggy Iversen, Tyler Paulini, Casey Good and Travis Findlay crossed the tryline for Westlake in the semifinal, with Isaac Murray-Macgregor adding a late penalty to seal the deal.

The Kiwi school had earlier pipped English champions Hartbury College in a thrilling quarterfinal that finished locked at 19-19, with Westlake advancing on a try countback. They had roared back from a 19-7 deficit to clinch the result.

Westlake are seeking to match the efforts of Hamilton Boys’ High who won this tournament in 2022.