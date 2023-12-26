NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson delivers his verdict: 'We've done a lot to be really proud of'

Mark Robinson unfurls a deft sidestep and steely fend as he runs the rule over New Zealand Rugby’s performance in 2023, and challenges ahead. As much as naysayers may paint a bleak picture of a barren landscape in which his organisation is struggling for a foothold, the chief executive prefers to view life through a much rosier lens.

Robinson will spend a chunk of his Kiwi summer on the Coromandel, and there can be no doubt he will be supping his quenching lager from a glass decidedly half-full. Sure, issues cropped up through a challenging year, including an All Blacks coach who created an unwieldy division between his team and the people they work for, an Australian counterpart seemingly happy to turn the trans-Tasman rugby alliance into a three-ring circus and a governance review that essentially found his organisation “not fit for purpose”.

These were all factors the NZ Rugby boss acknowledged, but took in his stride as he accentuated the positives from a year that ended with his organisation on a firm footing, both in terms of performances on the field, and in the boardroom. The Aussies may be sinking like the proverbial stone across the ditch, but, if you listen to Robinson, things are decidedly more buoyant this side of the Tasman.

During a long and reflective chat with Stuff at his organisation’s Auckland HQ, Robinson remained adamant NZ Rugby was “in a good place” as 2023 prepared to give way to 2024, and that, for all the challenges that abound, his organisation is ticking the important boxes to keep the sport at the forefront of New Zealand’s sporting consciousness.

By and large, you can appreciate Robinson’s optimism. It’s a difficult world in which he operates, and the critics are manifold. He oversees a sport with escalating costs, constant moving goalposts and which operates in relative geographical isolation with the economic constraints of a small population.

Yet, NZ Rugby has found the financial leverage, high performance pathways and deft decision-making to make its way through a difficult post-pandemic period. And while Australia assuredly teeters on the brink of implosion, Robinson is adamant the game in this country is underpinned by much firmer foundations.

STUFF All Blacks coach Ian Foster showed NZ Rugby chief Mark Robinson his support and suggested the media have lost his family as readers and viewers.

“In New Zealand scrutiny around the game is significant and because we’re a small country that cares deeply there are a lot of people pointing out the challenges we’ve had,” says the former All Black turned rugby powerbroker. “But when you look across the world and compare us to other national unions, I think we’re in a good spot.”

The NZ Rugby CEO deserves credit for that. It’s easy to find fault if you dig deep enough. But compared to the Aussies, the Kiwi game is a runaway success story. Under Robinson the broadcasting agreement brings in over three times what his mates across the ditch can manage, and, after a protracted lead-in, he nailed a private equity deal that will feed hundreds of millions into the sport here. Over the way, they’re still trying to find a suitor, let alone an agreement.

Robinson points to encouraging participation numbers, now back just under pre-Covid levels, highlighted by a 20% growth in the women’s game, as an example of a positive trend in ‘23. He then throws in “world-leading roles” in player welfare and safety; increasing diversity across NZR’s board and organisation, and that of stakeholders; the launch of a women and girls strategy, and a similar commitment to Pasifika; the establishment of NZR Commercial as a working entity under Craig Fenton; the work put in offshore around key commercial partnerships; and, of course, the achievements of national teams among reasons to feel positive about the year.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Mark Robinson has a new All Blacks coach, in Scott Robertson, and hopefully a stronger relationship.

“We’ve got a huge amount to be proud of,” he added. “When you reflect, the second part [of ‘23] was the first bit of real stability for a long time. We had two-plus years of Covid and disruption, and it feels like we’re in a pretty good space.”

Of course it wasn’t all sweetness and light through 2023, and Stuff tried hard to engage Robinson on some of his key challenges. Some he was prepared to negotiate, and some he brushed aside with a “nothing to see here” rejoinder.

The independent governance review that came up with the “not fit for purpose” conclusion must have been a body-blow? It found plenty wrong when it looked under the hood of the sport, including a national organisation in grave need of a reshape.

“We welcome the opportunity to look at doing things better,” responded the NZR boss. “We’re going through a rapid-change process … we need to adapt and modernise. [The review] looked at all facets of the game and contributing stake-holders. Recognising we’re in a state of transformation and have got to embrace the opportunity to improve are things, as CEO, I’m absolutely committed to.”

David Rogers/Getty Images It was close but no cigar for Ian Foster’s All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris.

The report’s two key recommended changes were: an independent process to appoint an appropriately skilled, high-performing board; and the creation of a stakeholder council to ensure their voices were heard and interests represented.

Robinson is proud of plenty his organisation oversaw in ‘23. “The Super Rugby commission … it’s taken a long time, but we think it’s going to be really good. We want something that is laser-focused on driving that competition forward.”

He adds the All Blacks’ World Cup campaign to that. “Everyone gets to see the end-product but a lot goes in behind the scenes. Everyone we had contributing in that tournament was first-class and did amazing jobs in their areas.”

In terms of challenges still in play, Robinson lists making the game “more fan-centric” as up at the top. “We’ve made a really good first step in Super Rugby and NPC … we want to see different trends, we want to be a leader, and we see the potential of the game being far greater if the product is consistently more attractive.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images NZR chair Dame Patsy Reddy may have to oversee an overhaul of the board in 2023.

He also mentions the financial model as something “we’ve got to keep working at” and says bedding in NZR Commercial is a big part of that. Participation remained an ongoing work-on, and continuing lead roles on law variations and player welfare initiatives remained vital.

Then there was the refresh going on with national teams – a remake of the All Blacks management under new head coach Scott Robertson the latest piece of work there. “Making sure they’re well supported, that campaigns are set up for success, and that they’re integrating into our domestic competitions are all important.”

It had to be asked: was the All Blacks management refresh a chance for Robinson to repair a relationship between head office and their iconic team that had become fractured under the tumultuous regime of Ian Foster?

The CEO, who copped plenty from Foster during his final year when the coaching succession plan was locked in prior to the World Cup, notably refused to respond to the former coach’s criticism. Hidden behind a thin veil of self-interest, Foster had slammed the disruptive element of the decision. .

“We’re looking forward, we’re really excited,” said Robinson when asked if the All Blacks relationship had fractured. Was the management group refresh much-needed? “I’m focused on building something special with this incoming group,” he added. “Right across our sevens programmes, the Black Ferns and All Blacks, there’s a great opportunity to build an aligned approach. In a short time both (Allan) Bunting and Razor (Robertson) have come into their roles and have brought fresh energy, fresh ideas, and have put their own teams together.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Mark Robinson is confident there will be plenty to celebrate about Super Rugby Pacific in 2024.

How would he sum up the four years under Foster – a coach he essentially inherited from the Tew-Hansen collaboration? “There were some massive highlights and some challenging times, but our focus now is really on going forward.”

Was Foster debriefed post a World Cup he came so close to winning? “Our high performance team has connected with All Blacks management – those continuing on and departing.”

Robinson is smart to resist firing unnecessary shots at a coach they almost had to sack, whom they rescued with two game-changing assistant additions but did get the All Blacks to a World Cup final lost 12-11 in controversial circumstances. He is right to rise above it.

He takes a similar approach to the departure of Rugby Australia protagonist Hamish McLennan, repeatedly refusing to deliver a sendoff many would find appropriate. All he’ll say is the trans-Tasman relationship remains vital, and New Zealand has a role to play in helping the Aussies sort their, er, stuff out.

In terms of the most important challenge of all – the financial one – Robinson reports a positive outlook that his mates across the ditch would kill for.

“There are many, many mouths to feed and many, many expectations around funding,” he says with a smile. “It’s always a conversation we’re having and why these discussions about change are important, because every part of the pathway requires investment. We think there are opportunities to streamline how we allocate resource, but it’s a constant piece of work.”

That said, NZR sit prettier than most. From the Silver Lake buy-in, to key sponsorship and broadcasting deals being locked in for at least the medium-term, it’s solid footing, with potential for further growth.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki Bulls were crowmed NPC champions after victory over the Hawkes Bay Magpies.

The realities of life under Silver Lake?

“It’s early days,” says Robinson. “This was never going to be a case of snap your fingers and things happen. It’s always going to be a long-term growth strategy. But they’re amazing partners, we get great access and insights to high-quality people and networks, and we’re also getting exposure to people who can challenge normal conventions.”

Of course, NZ Rugby can be better. “What can we do to drive participation and growth in the community game? There are opportunities in player welfare. We want to make the game more accessible and engaging at all levels. NZR Commercial is just standing up. And there’s this whole opportunity around the international game where we see room for improvement.

“It’s OK to acknowledge we’ve got lots we can get better at. But we should recognise we’ve done a hell of a lot of good that we can be really proud of too.”

Robinson’s message to New Zealand fans?

“Have a great break, because we want everyone to come back charging and refreshed. It’s a massive year – the Olympics, 8-9 Black Ferns tests, 14 for the All Blacks, and we believe Super Rugby will be fantastic.”

The work never stops. Nor do the challenges.