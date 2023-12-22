He helped Ireland become world No 1. Now he's returning to Australian rugby

David Nucifora with the Wallabies at the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand, where he was an assistant coach.

Former Brumbies coach and ex-Wallaby David Nucifora is set for a return to Australian rugby in an advisory role after helping Ireland on the path to becoming the best international men’s rugby team in the world.

After a horror year for the game, which saw the Wallabies fail to make it out of their group at the World Cup and the subsequent resignations of coach Eddie Jones and chairman Hamish McLennan, RA is set to unveil Peter Horne as its new director of high performance at a press conference in Sydney on Friday.

Horne will finish up at World Rugby, where he has been the director of high performance, to start his new role at RA in March.

Horne will be tasked with improving coaching, strength and conditioning, as well as overlooking player development and “structures that will create a successful future” for Australian teams.

“Peter understands Australian rugby and he has a keen sense for what we need to do to get everyone working towards the same goals,” said RA boss Phil Waugh in a statement.

SKY SPORT The Wallabies crashed to their worst-ever defeat at a World Cup in Lyon.

However, it was a familiar name further down the press release that will raise eyebrows, with Nucifora poised to return to Australian rugby, once he finishes with Ireland next year, for the first time in over a decade.

Nucifora, 61, has been performance director of Irish rugby since 2014 and was instrumental in helping the men’s side achieve the No 1 ranking for the first time in 2019 before the World Cup.

Ireland have consistently been one of the best sides in the world but haven’t lived up to expectations when it mattered most. They did not get past the World Cup quarterfinals in 2019 and 2023 despite being highly fancied before both tournaments.

Christophe Ena/AP Ireland had their Rugby World Cup hopes ended by the All Blacks at the quarterfinals stage.

Nucifora, who oversees the Irish men’s and women’s sevens teams, does not finish with the Irish Rugby Football Union until after the Paris Olympics in August next year, but has been in discussion with RA about a return.

The 2004 Super Rugby-winning coach will start in an advisory capacity later next year.

Nucifora was general manager of the Australian Rugby Union’s high-performance unit from 2008 to 2013.

Waugh said in a statement: “David has well-regarded experience delivering a successful, aligned national high-performance rugby structure with Ireland – whose results in recent years have shown the benefits of such a system.

“We have been clear that we do not want to copy systems from around the world – rather we want to take ideas and concepts from similar structures and apply them locally.

“We know Australian rugby is quite unique in its structure, and we need to be conscious of that as we build something more fit-for-purpose, that delivers better performing Wallabies, Wallaroos, Sevens and Super Rugby teams.”

RA will appoint a new Wallabies coach early next year. Joe Schmidt, Dan McKellar, Stephen Larkham and Michael Cheika have been touted as possible options.