New Wallabies coach expected to be named by start of Super Rugby as Lions loom

Former All Blacks assistant coach Joe Schmidt is tipped to be a leading candidate to land the Wallabies’ job.

The search to bring in the next Wallabies head coach has officially begun with Rugby Australia’s expression of interest in the role due to close on Friday.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to go head-to-head with newly appointed British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell, who was officially unveiled in London on Thursday.

It is expected that Rugby Australia will interview up to five candidates imminently and will be hopeful of appointing the coach to coincide with the start of the Super Rugby season in late February and before the Wallabies’ first test against Wales on July 6 in Sydney.

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh said that the Wallabies’ upcoming schedule, including the prospect of hosting the Lions, has helped attract a high standard of potential replacements for Eddie Jones.

“We’re genuinely excited by the schedule that we have ahead of us with the grand slam tour later this year, the Lions next year and obviously the home World Cup in 2027,” Waugh said.

“I think for all capable and well-credentialed international coaches they’ll look at that runway and it’s very attractive, we’ve been pleasantly surprised and certainly appreciate the quality [of coaches] that are interested.

“We just need to work through now what’s the right fit for the Wallabies over the next period of time.

“As I’ve always said, it’s about the right person to drive the right Australian culture within the environment, but also the right person that’s also going to attract the best possible assistant coaches so that it’s not just about the coach, it’s about having the best coaching team in the world.”

The All Blacks recently announced their 2024 management team, which notably did not include Joe Schmidt, leaving the former Ireland coach free to apply for the Wallabies role.

If successful, Schmidt could be reunited with his former Irish Rugby Football Union colleague David Nucifora, who will join Rugby Australia in an advisory role in August after finishing his commitments in Dublin.

Farrell will step down from his Ireland role temporarily in December after the November test against Australia in Dublin to focus on his commitments with the Lions, highlighting the prestige of the role.

Farrell’s experience as a dual-code player has given him a unique insight into the Australian sporting culture and he believes that the Wallabies will be ready for the arrival of the Lions next year.

Eddie Jones was named as the new Japan national team head coach last month.

“I know Australia more than most – the Australian psyche, personnel, what it’s like to tour there,” Farrell said.

“I’ve grown up in Australia quite a bit as far as my career is concerned, and I know what this tour will mean to Australians.

“When a tour comes ’round in Australia only once every 12 years in and you’re lucky enough as a Wallabies player to be part of that, it’s got to be extra special.

“So this is going to be a huge moment for Australia. I know the journey over the last wee while as far as Australian rugby is concerned needs a little bit of repair ... but I know that they’re gonna get it right because it means so much.

“2025 is going to be a massive year for Australian sport with the Lions coming over.”

