Playing for England no longer the pinnacle, claims former captain Will Carling

Former England captain Will Carling is concerned that test rugby is no longer the pinncale for players.

Will Carling believes that England players no longer view playing test rugby for their country as the pinnacle of their careers.

The former England captain has suggested that there is more to Owen Farrell’s England hiatus than just social media abuse and cited “younger players” moving to France as a growing problem for the English game.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Carling addressed the situation with Farrell, who has been linked to a move to Racing 92 at the end of the season, and the exodus of players from the Premiership.

“It’s incredibly sad isn’t it? And I think from a rugby supporters’ point of view and [as] an England fan, which I am, you look at a guy who has been incredibly passionate, competitive and has always been very incredibly proud to play for England,” Carling said.

“Although there’s part of me thinks that maybe there’s a little bit more to it than just social media. For a man of his strength, mentally and physically, to walk away from England, there’s still something else that sticks in the back of my mind.”

SKY SPORT England captain denied three points after taking too long to kick his goal against Samoa.

“I can’t [elaborate] but I think there’s a range of issues,” Carling added. “It’s not just him, is it? There are some younger players who have walked away from England to France. The lure of playing for England for me was always incredible, so you’ve got to ask some serious questions – and I think people need to, in the right positions – of why people are walking away from playing for their country.”

Steve Borthwick, the England head coach, revealed last week that he had visited Paris to speak to Henry Arundell before the latter opted to sign a contract extension with Racing 92. Joe Marchant, Jack Willis and David Ribbans are three more members of the Rugby World Cup squad that are now ineligible for England selection because they are plying their trade in the Top 14.

“Playing for your country still needs to still be the pinnacle,” Carling said. “Therefore it needs to be something that players love doing and want to get back to doing and, let’s be honest, that’s obviously not the case at the moment.”

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Henry Arundell opted to sign a contract extension with Racing 92, making him ineligible for England.

Players who moved to France did so for the right reasons

The comments made by Will Carling need context, especially regarding the rather vague allusion to “younger players who have walked away from England to France”.

As reported by The Telegraph during the recent World Cup, Joe Marchant had chosen to join Stade Francais after being nudged to the periphery of Eddie Jones’ plans when the ex-Harlequin was unceremoniously dropped on the tour of Australia in 2022.

Jack Willis, like Henry Arundell months later, was thrust into limbo when his club collapsed into financial oblivion. A contract at Toulouse represented a fantastic opportunity while Premiership clubs were struggling to table a competitive offer.

Perhaps players from Worcester Warriors, Wasps and London Irish should have been granted exemption from the Rugby Football Union’s selection policy because of their exceptional circumstances. Steve Borthwick has admitted that he wanted Arundell to return to the Premiership, and travelled to Paris in an attempt to persuade the 21-year-old.

That said, Arundell would not have been an automatic starter for England this Six Nations and his performances for Racing thus far have reinforced that he needs regular game-time at domestic level. Borthwick hopes to have a more rounded player, sharpened by Stuart Lancaster’s coaching, available for the 2027 World Cup.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images A stint at Racing 92 could reinvigorate Owen Farrell and widen his perspectives on the game.

As for others to hop the Channel, David Ribbans was confirmed as a Toulon recruit before breaking into the England side at the end of the 2023 Six Nations. The lock barely featured at the World Cup.

Lewis Ludlam and Kyle Sinckler seem set to follow Ribbans to Stade Mayol. While valued by England, neither are cast-iron front-liners and may feel energised by a move.

The beginning of a four-year cycle, with scope to return, is an opportune time to do it. Owen Farrell, whom Carling acknowledged as a different case, could be in the same boat. A stint at Racing 92 should reinvigorate the first five-eighth and widen his perspectives on the game. For a budding coach, that will be hugely valuable.

In his interview, Carling mentioned the all-consuming allure of England for him. But he and his peers did not have the earning potential of today’s players or the scope to travel. And, in fairness to the RFU and to Premiership Rugby, they are not sitting on their hands. Hybrid contracts, or the ‘enhanced EPS’, are a proactive measure to make it more attractive for players to stay in England.