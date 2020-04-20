Why World Rugby's next chairman must get tough with Six Nations 'cosy club'

OPINION: The election for the chairman of World Rugby will take place on May 12. It has the potential to have far-reaching effects on the global game and yet few rugby fans have much interest in it or understand what it is about.

The contest between incumbent Sir Bill Beaumont and his former vice-chairman, Agustin Pichot, is billed as the old guard versus the new and it cannot be denied that the two are from different eras. However, age should not be an issue; what matters is what either candidate wants to achieve and how he intends to get it.

I know both and do not doubt the sincerity of either, but their proposals must be looked at carefully and there is one gaping hole in both agendas.

Beaumont and Pichot both want to try to get a consensus on a new global calendar, one which has as few overlaps between club and international rugby as possible.

They say there is a new spirit of compromise within World Rugby's ranks, given the situation the game finds itself in. If so, it is time for them to address the biggest issues rather than accept they cannot be solved and then advocate for something that is inferior.

GETTY IMAGES The financial disparity between the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship is one of the elephants in the room.

It is irresponsible just to throw out an idea without having at least the basic details determined. All that does is leave a vacuum and what might have been an initiative with merit is subverted before it has a real chance.

The two elephants in the room are the financial disparity between the northern hemisphere's Six Nations tournament and the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship and the economic power of the French Top 14 and English Premiership relative to all other leagues, including Super Rugby.

The suggestion from Beaumont, and his close ally and candidate for vice-chairman Bernard Laporte, is to revive the Nations Championship concept if he is re-elected. Scheduled to launch in 2022, the original Nations Championship was a tournament in which the top 12 teams from both hemispheres would play each other annually with the two top contesting a final.

DAVE ROWLAND/GETTY IMAGES World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont plans to revive the Nations Championship concept if he is re-elected to the post.

Last summer, Beaumont and World Rugby had to admit they could not go ahead, largely because of opposition to the concept of relegation from the Six Nations.

The former England captain is confident that an alternative tournament can be established which would provide a pathway for leading tier-two nations such as Japan, Fiji, and Georgia to take on established countries, although the format is not yet definitive.

Beaumont said: "You have a situation where the Six Nations sits in its place where it is. It is owned by the Six Nations; it is not owned by World Rugby. There is still an opportunity to put together a competition, with tier-two countries, around the two windows in the northern and southern hemispheres. There is a real appetite for that without a doubt from all nations."

ATSUSHI TOMURA/GETTY IMAGES Agustin Pichot has some bold ideas to move the game forward if he is elected to become World Rugby's next chairman.

And therein lies the problem. Until someone is prepared to call out the Six Nations cosy club and make them understand that their success has to be shared, all else is but a sop to tier-two nations and an impediment to global growth.

A revised nations tournament is something, but it is not the thing that rugby needs to expand in a self-sufficient manner.

World Rugby does not have the direct power to compel the Six Nations committee to see sense but it does own the World Cup and it should be prepared to use all levers at its disposal to get cooperation from this most conservative and inward-looking body of administrators. It is the only language they understand, and I would prefer if one of the candidates spoke it.

The suggestion of a world club tournament has been mooted but I refer to the above rule of not announcing any proposal until you have some details, like how often this will run – is it every year, two years or four years and when is it to be held and in what format? While the Top 14 and the Premiership do not have votes on World Rugby's decision-making bodies, they have to be consulted and early on in the discussion process.

The way rugby has shaken down, the French have by far the best commercial club model. The collective annual revenue of the Top 14 in 2018 was only £50 million (NZ$103.5 million) short of World Rugby revenues just after the hugely successful 2015 World Cup. Any tournament proposals that do not get their approval are dead in the water.

Whichever way the cooperation of these two leagues is secured, by compliment or compulsion, the new World Rugby chairman must have either the diplomatic touch or menace to get the necessary co-operation - a candidate with both qualities would be ideal.