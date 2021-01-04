New Zealand's top 10 rugby burning questions for 2021

OPINION: It’s the rugby off-season, but, of course, in the coming days Super Rugby squads will be getting back to work to kickstart 2021.

And, after a year like no other, what on earth does this season have in store?

Stuff’s rugby scribes answer 10 summer sizzlers:

1. Has Sam Cane been justified as the right choice as All Blacks captain?

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Sam Cane had a testing time of it in his first year as All Blacks captain.

Aaron Goile: Yes. There were certainly some bumps on the road in his first season in charge, and his pointed comment about the fans not knowing the game was a show of inexperience, but he’s otherwise a very good communicator, intelligent operator, and in the end was surely the ABs’ best player in 2020. And that’s the biggest thing you want from your skipper – to lead from the front on the park.

Paul Cully: Yes, he is playing like a champion and Ian Foster's decision to appoint him earlier in the year has been justified. No-one is talking about whether Cane is the best No 7 in the country any more, and the Chiefs' back-row riches should allow him to be rested at points during Super Rugby without too much disruption.

Robert van Royen: Yes. That said, Cane should have demanded Richie Mo'unga or Jordie Barrett attempt a drop goal with time up in the shambolic draw against the Wallabies in Wellington.

SKY SPORT The All Blacks captain addresses questions about his leadership and how coach Ian Foster is handling the shock Argentina loss.

Richard Knowler: He gets a pass mark. There would be regrets. No drop goal attempt in Wellington, for starters. Not altering the tactics to outsmart the super-quick defensive lines in the two defeats in Australia would sting even more.

Marc Hinton: Not completely. He played very well – arguably the All Blacks’ most consistent performer in 2020 – so the mantle is hardly weighing him down. But true leadership is finding answers or inspiring change when the chips are down. Came up short there in Wellington, Brisbane and Parramatta. Still a work in progress, but you back him to evolve this part of his role.

2. What does All Blacks coach Ian Foster need to have his contract extended past this year?

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Ian Foster had just a 50 per cent win rate in his first year in charge of the All Blacks

Goile: Probably just not an out-and-out shambles of a season. To think that his side suffered an historic defeat to Argentina, lost and drew with the Wallabies and came out of 2020 with just a 50 per cent win rate and he’s still widely considered to not be on thin ice tells you something. It’s just the lack of consistency of the ABs which is the main worry, because when they’re good, they’re outstanding.

Cully: Win a lot of games, and win the big ones. We haven't seen the full 2021 schedule yet but if the All Blacks were to lose twice to the Springboks next year, drop a game against the Wallabies and Pumas and stumble in their northern tour, Foster would be on the thinnest of ice. This year's losses have turned 2021 into a 12-month job audition, which is tough on somebody who is clearly a decent man but a reflection on a hard industry.

Van Royen: Ensure the Bledisloe Cup is stashed away for yet another year, for starters. Snaring back the Rugby Championship title from South Africa, if it goes ahead, will also go a long way to securing his future. No chance NZ Rugby moves on from him with those two trophies secured.

Knowler: Win the tests. All of them. Simple as that.

Hinton: A statement season. Anything less and NZR might be tempted to pull the trigger on popular choice and red-hot contender Scott Robertson. Let’s face it, 2020’s three wins from six tests against two teams down the rankings did not cut the mustard. And with a soft ’21 schedule (July is a lay down misère) Foster needs to make those big tests count. To that end, twin outings against the Boks and November’s France matchup are pivotal. Two wins from those three might be required.

3. If Foster does re-sign, what should Scott Robertson do?

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Scott Robertson has to be next cab off the rank if New Zealand Rugby don’t want Ian Foster.

Goile: Hang in there. His grand All Blacks coaching chance may only be two more years away. It will be tough for him to have to bide his time further, but Robertson will still only be 49 when that possible opportunity arises in 2024. There’s no point him looking offshore yet as he’s by far and away the leading contender to be next in charge. He’s done the next best thing by sniffing out a gig with the British and Irish Lions to help further develop himself in the meantime.

Cully: Sorry Crusaders fans, but he should go overseas – and not necessarily to the flashest club either. Spending two years in the northern hemisphere with a club that isn't laden with test stars would be the best thing for him – provided he gets a guarantee before he goes that the ABs job is his in 2024.

Van Royen: Give it two more years. After all, Razor is only 46 and has time on his side. If Foster is extended after the 2023 World Cup, it will be time to head overseas.

Knowler: Stick around. If he’s overlooked after 2023, there will still be some high-paying jobs in France, and the tucker isn’t too bad either.

Hinton: Be patient. His time will come. He has to be next cab off the rank. And Foster’s wobbly opening campaign should underline the fact that opportunity might arise sooner rather than later. If two more years sustaining the Crusaders’ Super dominance doesn’t moisten his wetsuit, a NZR-approved, short-term stint in the north would be a valuable experience-builder.

4. The ABs backline presents big conundrums – chiefly the positional switches of Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane, and where to fit Will Jordan. How should the backs look?

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jordie Barrett and Beauden Barrett both played somewhat out of position for the All Blacks this year.

Goile: I actually don’t mind playing players ‘out of position’ if it allows you your ‘best’ troops on the park, and I was content enough to see both Jordie and Beauden in the back three during the year, considering the form they took into the international season. However, there just wasn’t enough spark from them, and it makes me think either Jordan or Sevu Reece might be a better option on the right wing and the two brothers may have to duke it out for the No 15 and bench roles. With the emergence of Caleb Clarke, and George Bridge still to come back, Ioane probably has more of a shot at the midfield, and one of he and Ngani Laumape may be needed to add more punch alongside either Anton Lienert-Brown or Jack Goodhue.

Cully: Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Anton Lienert-Brown, Peter Umaga-Jensen, George Bridge, Will Jordan. Reserves: Xavier Roe/Folau Fakatava, Richie Mo'unga, Ngani Laumape. As brilliant as Mo'unga is, his most telling impact might be changing games off the bench. Modern rugby has become the upside-down sport: it may be better to not start the players most likely to win you games.

Van Royen: Let's be clear, Jordie Barrett should not start another test on the right wing. Both Will Jordan and Jordie Barrett are better fullbacks than Beauden Barrett. So, Foster should start 2021 by playing Jordie at fullback with Caleb Clarke and Jordan on the wings. Aaron Smith, Richie Mo'unga, Jack Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown are the other starters, leaving Beauden and Rieko Ioane to make an impact off the pine. Further down the track, don't be surprised if Jordan is the starting fullback by the time the 2023 World Cup rolls around.

Knowler: Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Caleb Clarke, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue, Will Jordan, Beauden Barrett.

Hinton: One of Foster’s notable misfires in 2020 was playing Jordie Barrett on the right wing. It lacked imagination (continuing Steve Hansen’s preference) and foresight. Barrett is a fullback and if he’s not first-choice there should be on the bench. I’d have Jordie at fullback, Jordan and Caleb Clarke on the wings, Anton Lienert-Brown and either Ioane or Jack Goodhue (pick on form) in midfield, with Beauden Barrett at 10 and Aaron Smith at 9. Of course Richie Mo’unga, an ideal finisher, is interchangeable at first-receiver.

5. Who is one uncapped player who will play a test for the All Blacks in 2021?

Goile: I’d like to say Lachlan Boshier, but with the ABs captain playing in his position, along with the reinvigorated Akira Ioane, and the selectors seemingly obsessed with bulk, it would be tough to see him breaking in. So, instead, I’m thinking Blues and Northland blindside/lock Tom Robinson may get a shot if his body finally gives him a helping hand.

Cully: Folau Fakatava. The Hawke's Bay and Highlanders halfback has improved out of sight this year and will get plenty of opportunities in Dunedin in 2021 to keep developing. His running game from halfback is possibly now the best in New Zealand.

Van Royen: Lachlan Boshier.

Knowler: Highlanders lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit is one to keep an eye on.

Hinton: How about Pari Pari Parkinson? The strapping Highlanders lock is on the radar and was only denied a crack in 2020 by injury. It’s not exactly a position of strength in New Zealand rugby, and one or two of the incumbents are at the back end of long careers. The All Blacks need a fresh wave of big men, and this fellow looks primed to be part of that.

6. It’s a unique year for Super Rugby. What’s your Aotearoa finishing order, who beats who in the final, and do the Aussies cut it in the trans-Tasman comp?

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images The Crusaders again look too hard to stop in Super Rugby this year.

Goile: Crusaders, Blues, Chiefs, Highlanders, Hurricanes. Crusaders to beat the Blues in the final. Even with Braydon Ennor and George Bridge injuries, it’s just too hard to go past the red and black machine going back-to-back in the all-Kiwi competition, following a hat-trick of Super titles before that. Just too much depth and too good a coach. As for the trans-Tasman one, despite the Wallabies’ semi-resurgence, expect the Kiwi sides to be too strong, barring perhaps a win apiece for the Reds and Brumbies.

Cully: Crusaders, Blues, Highlanders, Chiefs, Hurricanes. I see trouble in the capital without TJ Perenara, who is the beating heart of the Hurricanes. Crusaders beat the Blues in the final, although they won't even qualify for the final if Richie Mo'unga gets injured. The Brumbies and the Reds will be consistently competitive in trans-Tasman, while there will also be a few upsets as the Kiwi teams take their opponents too lightly.

Van Royen: Crusaders, Blues, Highlanders, Chiefs, Hurricanes. Crusaders to beat the Blues in the final. Fans should be treated to three Crusaders-Blues matches after Covid-19 limited them to one clash in last year’s edition of Super Rugby Aotearoa. As for the Aussies, expect the Brumbies and Reds to provide stern tests. Not so much the Rebels, Waratahs and Force.

Knowler: Crusaders to beat the Blues in the final. Hurricanes, Chiefs and Highlanders fill the minor placings, in that order. As for the trans-Tasman competition. Not bothered at this point – just don’t expect too much from the revived Western Force.

Hinton: Crusaders, Blues, Hurricanes, Highlanders, Chiefs. Crusaders nudge Blues in a classic final in Christchurch to make it a ‘five-peat’ and farewell their super coach in style. And trans-Tassie is one-way traffic, dominated by the Kiwi sides. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

7. The women’s World Cup takes place in NZ in 2021. Which player is going to light it up?

Goile: Stacey Fluhler. If her smile doesn’t light up the tournament on its own then her fancy footwork and jet shoes sure will. What an ambassador for the women’s game the 25-year-old is, I’ve never seen a rugby player look so happy when doing media. The Waikato centre was in great touch during the Farah Palmer Cup, and in 2020 took out no less than three World Rugby awards for her exploits in the sevens game. Having started in the 2017 World Cup final victory she knows what it takes on the big stage.

Cully: The backs will get all the glory but for mine props Pip Love and Toka Natua have the ability to really capture the nation's imagination. I just love the way they play the game, especially with ball in hand. There is no greater sight than seeing a prop bounce off a few would-be tacklers.

Van Royen: Let's take a punt on Grace Steinmetz, the fleet-footed Canterbury outside back who broke into the Black Ferns on the back of her debut Farah Palmer Cup season last year. Before she got the call up to the Black Ferns, she said sevens probably suited her better. But she's got the speed and elusiveness the Black Ferns could do with next year.

Knowler: Selica Winiata.

Hinton: Look no further than Portia Woodman. Fresh off a sevens Olympic campaign, the Black Ferns wing will be fit, firing and highly motivated for the historic World Cup that will play out, partly, in her backyard of Northland. Expect a try bonanza from one of the premier athletes in the game.

8. NZR want to give the Mitre 10 Cup a shake up of sorts. What should they do?

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Tasman and Auckland played out a thrilling premiership final but changes to the Mitre 10 Cup are afoot.

Goile: Get rid of the Premiership/Championship format. It’s just patronising to the teams in the Championship, considering how competitive they have been over the decade of the split competition, winning almost 30 per cent of the crossover contests. We don’t need promotion/relegation for some faux second tier where almost half their games are against top division sides anyway. Give everyone a chance at winning the one title. Get three extra weeks on the calendar for everyone to play everyone. Come on, NZR, 2020 showed how to be flexible.

Cully: I think it's more a question of what they can do, given the potential for resistance from the provincial unions and the pre-eminence of the Super Rugby franchises. Fundamental changes to the Mitre 10 Cup can't occur in isolation – they would require redrawing the entire rugby map. We might see some tinkering but the question that everyone needs to be honest about is: can Super Rugby and provincial rugby really co-exist as professional rugby competitions?

Van Royen: The Premiership/Championship format needs to go. Counting half of the 14 teams out of the title race each season is simply wrong.

Knowler: Keep their hands of it. Don't chop any teams, but ensure the competition is sustainable. Tribalism matters. It's what the game thrives on.

Hinton: If the Premiership-Championship split has had its day (a big call as it does keep all 14 sides engaged for a long period), then two conferences of seven, with an expanded finals format (top three from each) to find a single champion, would cut the mustard. The conferences could be regional to save travel costs. One thing is clear: minimal fan turnout means this competition must cut its cloth.

9. You get to play lawmaker, what tweak to the book have you got to improve the game?

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Will World Rugby have any new guidelines for Nic Berry and fellow referees?

Goile: The second half of a footy game should be the most exciting, yet with eight substitutions per team, almost every time the ball goes out of play, there is a break to inject a new player. It makes things far too stop-start. So, let’s bring fatigue into the game more and make coaches work for their coin. Keep eight on the bench, but, like football, make it so you can’t use them all. Let’s say five instead (though blood, front row and concussion rules would still have to apply).

Cully: Two or three fewer 'tactical' replacements to engineer some fatigue. And the goal-line dropout trialled by the Aussies in Super Rugby AU proved surprisingly entertaining. If an attacking player is held up in-goal, the defending team restarts the game with a dropout, thus avoiding the 5m scrum and the inevitable resets.

Van Royen: It's time to punish lineout forwards who insist on shouting over the top of lineout calls, causing delays as rakes step into the field of play to get the call. We saw a couple of referees, including James Doleman, hush culprits during the Mitre 10 Cup.

Knowler: Keep hammering away at defenders advancing beyond the offside line.

Hinton: Something to limit the significant dead time created by repeated scrum resets. It’s a blight on the game. Either stop the clock while this boring restart area plays out, or tweak the rules to create a much more efficient contest. While they’re at it, put kicks at goal on a 60-second shot clock. Too much time wasted here too by pedantic marksmen.

10. What are you most excited about for the 2021 season?

Goile: Two Super Rugby Aotearoa derbies a weekend again, and hopefully witnessing history with the Black Ferns being crowned world champions on home soil in a first World Cup in the southern hemisphere.

Cully: The World Cup and the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa will be outstanding.

Van Royen: The Crusaders and Blues going head-to-head at least two times.

Knowler: The return of All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick. Has he still got it?

Hinton: Has to be the women’s World Cup. If the Black Ferns can ride a wave of national support all the way to the title, à la the All Blacks of 2011, they could create valuable impetus for the women's side of our national game. And throw up some genuine superstars in the process. Also keen to see if the Blues can back up on 2020’s promising efforts, and perhaps go one better.