Super Rugby power rankings: Have the Aussies done their dash?

Chiefs score on fulltime to pip Rebels in thrilling Super Rugby Pacific contest in Melbourne.

OPINION: It’s taken a while, but the Kiwis finally got their trans-Tasman clean sweep. Have the Aussies done their dash in Super Rugby Pacific?

Having dropped four of their 12 match-ups against their rivals from across the ditch over the previous three weekends, New Zealand teams went 5-0 in round 13.

Starting out in highly convincing fashion, with a franchise-record win for the Highlanders, the in-form Brumbies being exposed and the high-flying Blues running in a second successive half century, it turned into a close-run thing, as both the Hurricanes and Chiefs had to rely on late tries for their wins.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images The Hurricanes celebrate their come-from-behind win over the Waratahs in Sydney.

But be the victories big or small, the psychological effects – both for the Kiwis and Aussies – could well be key over the final two rounds of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Winning late on can stir belief almost more than winning big, while on the other side of the coin, being pipped is sometimes tougher to take than being well-beaten.

Here’s this week’s power rankings.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Blues’ charge shows no signs of slowing after they racked up their 11th win in a row.

1. BLUES (11-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 1

The march continues. It’s now the most wins (11) they have ever managed in a regular season (eclipsing their 10 in 1997, 2003 and 2011), while their 60 tries also beats their 56 from 1996 and 1997 (both 11 games).

Racking up a second successive half century also coincided with cracking 50 competition points – equal with their 1997 effort (10 wins, one draw, 0 losses, eight bonus points) and short of only the 60 they achieved in 2011 (10-1-5 and 10 bonus points).

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Folau Fainga'a and Richie Mo'unga feel the force of one another’s melons during the Brumbies v Crusaders clash in Canberra.

2. CRUSADERS (9-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 3

From fourth to third to second in these rankings, that sounds like the ominous red and black machine revving up right in time for the playoffs.

After a marathon four-game stint in Australia they are now back to host the Fijian Drua and Reds and look odds-on to secure second spot on the ladder.

3. BRUMBIES (10-2) PREVIOUS RANK: 2

After three quality wins in a row over the Kiwis, they were shown to be fallible, at home, even, as the Crusaders again proved their undoing, for an 11th-straight time.

The Canberrans will be desperate to get star loosie Rob Valetini and silky playmaker Noah Lolesio back in their mix, facing another big one against the Blues on Saturday night.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Ollie Norris scored an 80th-minute try to sneak the Chiefs a victory over the Rebels in Melbourne.

4. CHIEFS (8-4) PREVIOUS RANK: 4

Were so close to falling to the upset of the season, before Ollie Norris produced a moment of absolute brilliance with his 80th-minute try to get his side out of jail against the Rebels.

A home quarterfinal is right on the cards, but they need to quickly rediscover their mojo.

5. HURRICANES (7-5) PREVIOUS RANK: 6

Looked in major trouble with a scrum back-pedalling in a huge way against the Waratahs, but with Jason Holland looking both starting props, Owen Franks made a massive difference to immediately throw his name back into All Black contention.

And what can’t captain courageous Ardie Savea do? He looked a broken man on the turf moments before smashing his way over for the late match-winner.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Owen Franks put himself back in All Blacks contention after making a huge difference to a faltering Hurricanes scrum.

6. WARATAHS (7-5) PREVIOUS RANK: 5

Missed the chance to make it three wins on the trot by coughing up a 15-0 halftime lead against the Canes.

A home playoff now looks out of reach, though they could still pose a threat at quarterfinal time, especially considering silky centre Izaia Perese’s knee injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Thomas Umaga-Jensen goes on the charge in the Highlanders’ record-breaking win over the Force in Dunedin.

7. HIGHLANDERS (4-8) PREVIOUS RANK: 7

At 1-8 you get the feeling they just hunkered down into their much-loved ‘nobody rates us’ mentality.

Three weeks later they have banked three W’s on the bounce in the midst of an ugly travel schedule, and their 61-10 shredding of the Force was their biggest victory in history.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Former All Black Brad Thorn is going through a testing period as coach of the Reds.

8. REDS (7-5) PREVIOUS RANK: 8

It’s coming rather unstuck for Brad Thorn’s men. They led the Canes 17-0 in Super Round, but after going on to lose that one, another three defeats have followed.

A clogged injury ward has played its part, but with playmaker James O’Connor now back they will hope to find some form when it matters.

9. REBELS (3-9) PREVIOUS RANK: 11

That was a fair bounce back against the Chiefs following their pasting at Eden Park, even if their three tries did all come in opportunistic ways.

Can still make the eight but that starts with having to tip over the Canes in Wellington on Saturday night.

Mark Evans/Getty Images After their massive loss in Wellington, smiles were back on the faces of the Fijian Drua.

10. FIJIAN DRUA (2-10) PREVIOUS RANK: 12

Speaking of bounce backs... it was a welcome return to some of that Fijian flair as they got bragging rights in the battle of the newbies.

If only the historic game could have been staged in the islands, rather than Sydney.

Joe Allison/Getty Images After almost beating the Blues, the Force have taken a huge dive in the past fortnight.

11. FORCE (2-9) PREVIOUS RANK: 10

Two weeks ago they almost pulled off the unthinkable against the Blues. In their next two outings they’ve leaked 114 points. Not ideal.

Now they have three games in eight days to finish the regular season. Not ideal.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Moana Pasifika’s struggles have continued, beaten by the Fijian Drua in the battle of the new boys.

12. MOANA PASIFIKA (1-10) PREVIOUS RANK: 9

There was hope that with the NZ teams out of the way a couple of results could be round the corner.

Instead, they are one of two teams, along with the Drua, to now officially be scratched from playoff contention.