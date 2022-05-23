Super Rugby power rankings: Playoff picture all but set as Blues seal top spot

Beauden Barrett's dropped goal gets Blues home as they extend win streak to 12.

Aaron Goile is a Stuff senior sports reporter

OPINION: The Blues might have the top seeding sewn up with a round to play, but there will be several other teams confident they can shake things up in the Super Rugby Pacific finals.

Beauden Barrett’s last-gasp drop goal clinched an important 21-19 win over the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday night, but the top dogs were shown to be beatable with the right kind of pressure applied.

Savvy coach Dan McKellar clearly orchestrated a plan to rattle the Blues at ruck time, to slow their delivery to their dangerous backline, and, conducted to perfection by the niggly Nic White, the Brumbies certainly found some success with their confrontational approach.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Despite their defeat, the Brumbies managed to rattle the Blues at ruck time.

The hosts did, however, lose the penalty count 16-5 and conceded two yellow cards, but on another night may have got a little more love from the referee than what they did from Damon Murphy.

A mountain of scrum resets also halted any momentum the Blues threatened to generate, while their lineout was at times poor and in a game they had 63 per cent possession, 69 per cent territory, beat 37 defenders to seven and made the Brumbies make 213 tackles to 102, they were still outscored three tries to two.

So despite the result, the Canberrans can be sure to take confidence they still have what it takes to pose a threat in the playoffs, while no doubt a few of the other contenders took some notice about how the blitzing Blues could be nullified.

Here’s this week’s power rankings.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Beauden Barrett celebrates his match-winning drop goal against the Brumbies.

1. BLUES (12-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 1

Held their nerve to prevail in a slug-fest against the Brumbies and make it 12 wins in a row, equalling the franchise’s best-ever winning streak, which came in their 1997 title-winning run.

With top seeding secure, Leon MacDonald has the luxury of leaving some big guns at home for Saturday night’s game against the Waratahs in Sydney.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Braydon Ennor and Tom Christie celebrate during the Crusaders’ huge win over the Fijian Drua.

2. CRUSADERS (10-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 2

It’s funny to think a team winning 61-3, and with second spot all but sealed, could be going under the radar. But that’s exactly what the red and blacks are doing while everyone talks about the Blues.

And the perennial champs won’t mind that one bit as for once they will head to the business end of the season without all the expectation.

3. BRUMBIES (10-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 3

Have now dropped consecutive games for the first time this season, but are still right in the hunt with their abrasive, smart and skilful operation.

Third spot looks theirs, which will likely mean facing a fellow Aussie side in the quarterfinals.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Brad Weber was in fine form as the Chiefs got back to some of their best footy against the Force.

4. CHIEFS (9-4) PREVIOUS RANK: 4

Got some of their missing mojo back in their 54-21 romp over the Force, which also brought up the club’s 200th victory.

May well still need to beat the Drua in Lautoka on Saturday to ensure fourth spot, and the knee injury to co-captain Sam Cane was an unwelcome worry for a side already down on firepower.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Hurricanes had plenty to smile about in their big victory over the Rebels.

5. HURRICANES (8-5) PREVIOUS RANK: 5

Plenty of late changes didn’t stop a convincing 45-22 win against the Rebels, which now makes it six wins from their last seven outings.

Still a chance at a home semi if the Chiefs falter in Fiji and they beat the Force in Perth.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Tane Edmed goes over for a try in the Waratahs’ win over the Highlanders.

6. WARATAHS (8-5) PREVIOUS RANK: 6

The NSW resurgence continues under new coach Darren Coleman, as they banked their first win in New Zealand since 2015 with their 32-20 result in Dunedin.

Could be a sneaky threat in the playoffs, having in the last month up-ended the Crusaders, won on the road against Moana Pasifika and the Highlanders, and gone very close to tipping over the Hurricanes.

7. REDS (8-5) PREVIOUS RANK: 8

Finally back to winning ways after a four-game skid to rise a place in our rankings, though it wasn’t exactly highly convincing at home against Moana.

Now, unless Brad Thorn’s men somehow win in Christchurch on Friday, they look destined for a copy and paste clash against the Crusaders a week later in the quarterfinals.

Derek Morrison/Photosport Sam Gilbert heads off the park after being red-carded for his dangerous tackle on Michael Hooper.

8. HIGHLANDERS (4-9) PREVIOUS RANK: 7

It was a hero to zero moment for Sam Gilbert. A week after being a shock selection at No 10 and excellent in his side’s biggest-ever win, he copped a red card for a tip-tackle in Sunday’s loss to the Tahs.

Still, the Landers could possibly even lose to the Rebels on Sunday and in all Sanzaar’s wisdom, make the playoffs with a 29% win record.

Marty Melville/Photosport Falling off Julian Savea was a familiar sight for the Rebels in Wellington on Saturday night.

9. REBELS (3-10) PREVIOUS RANK: 9

Now officially scratched from quarterfinal contention after their long night at the office against the Canes.

Forty missed tackles and six lost lineouts told a story, a week after they so nearly stunned the Chiefs.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Force are the one side outside the top eight who still have a mathematical chance of forcing their way in.

10. FORCE (2-10) PREVIOUS RANK: 11

Defeat in Hamilton marked a record-equalling third game in succession where they shipped 50-plus points (the Sunwolves the only other to have suffered that ignominy).

And yet they are still officially in the playoffs race, with a catchup game against Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Tuesday night.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images The Fijian Drua’s two games in New Zealand in their maiden season have been forgettable.

11. FIJIAN DRUA (2-11) PREVIOUS RANK: 10

Record in New Zealand in maiden season: Opposition 128 Drua 8. Yuck.

But in a first-ever game in Lautoka on Saturday, you still feel a nothing-to-lose home side will be a dangerous proposition for the Chiefs.

12. MOANA PASIFIKA (1-11) PREVIOUS RANK: 12

What happened to getting a couple of wins against the Aussies?

They still have two chances, though, and if there’s any team who’s used to dealing with ‘storm’ weeks, it is them.