The Highlanders coaches will change - and they must target new players too

Paul Cully is a sports reporter at Stuff.

OPINION: Big changes are coming at the Highlanders.

Tony Brown has left for Japan, and Stuff understands that plans are afoot for a five-strong coach setup for 2023 and beyond, with as many as three new faces coming onboard.

That presents an opportunity to improve the playing squad – particularly with players who may already be in Super Rugby programs but not getting the game time they need.

Stuff has compiled a list of players who should be on the radar.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Peter Umaga-Jensen, left, and Thomas Umaga-Jensen after the Highlanders-Hurricanes game at Forsyth Barr Stadium in April.

Peter Umaga-Jensen (Hurricanes)

The obvious choice, given his connection with twin brother Thomas. The Hurricanes midfielder appears to have been pushed down the pecking order in Wellington, and a move to partner Thomas in the Highlanders’ midfield could reignite his All Blacks career.

A class act in the No 13 jersey, Peter could bring the best out of Thomas, and vice versa. No one has truly grabbed the No 13 spot at the Highlanders this year, and Peter would add another dimension on attack.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Tom Florence in action for the Chiefs against the Crusaders in March.

Tom Florence (Chiefs)

He isn't getting a look-in at the Chiefs, who are stacked in the loose-forward department. Florence, 24, deserves to play Super Rugby regularly because he is a mobile and tough loose forward capable of covering a number of positions.

He was a star for Taranaki as they dominated the NPC last year, and spent some time with the Highlanders two years ago. He made his debut off the bench late in the 2020 season – and he’s improved considerably since then.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is tackled during the Blues-Fijian Drua in Melbourne in April.

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Blues)

The Blues wouldn’t want to lose the talented outside back, but he appears to be fourth or fifth choice on the wing in Auckland, and third or fourth choice at fullback.

He’s only 20 years old, but he would be a strong contender for a starting position in Dunedin, either in the No 15 jersey or at No 14, where he has been a standout for Taranaki.

Emoni Narawa left the Blues in search for regular action at the Chiefs, and has blossomed this year. Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens could do likewise at the Highlanders, although the same could be said of Kini Naholo (Crusaders) and Chay Fihaki (Crusaders).

Joe Allison/Getty Images No 10 Brett Cameron is returning to New Zealand after a year in Japan.

Brett Cameron (Manawatū)

The one-cap All Black is returning to New Zealand from a season in Japan, and would boost the Highlanders’ options at No 10.

Mitch Hunt has had a tough year, while it is uncertain if Sam Gilbert’s positional move to No 10 is for the long term – with Josh Ioane still at Otago, Gilbert could play most of the NPC at fullback.

At 25, Cameron is a mature playmaker who knows how to drive a team around the field.

The spanner in the works? The Highlanders could face competition from the Hurricanes for Cameron’s services.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Josh Ioane hasn't been able to secure the No 10 jersey at the Chiefs.

Josh Ioane (Chiefs)

This might not be as far-fetched as it first appears: a change of coaches at the Highlanders might bring a renewed appreciation of Ioane’s qualities as a No 10.

Just as importantly, Ioane hasn't been able to take the No 10 jersey from Bryn Gatland at the Chiefs, and Damian McKenzie’s likely return in 2023 will add more competition.

Ioane's original deal with the Chiefs was for one year, so he is theoretically available – and plenty of fans in the Deep South would welcome him back.

Joe Allison/Getty Images From left, Abraham Pole, Christian Lio-Willie and departing Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman.

Christian Lio-Willie (Otago) and Abraham Pole (Otago)

Loose forward Lio-Willie should be as a close as you get to a certainty. He was with the Highlanders as injury cover this year, and immediately looked at home. He should be upgraded to a full contract to complement Marino Mikaele-Tu’u and Shannon Frizell.

Young Otago prop Pole was outstanding for the Crusaders and Moana Pasifika this year, and looks set for a bright future. The Highlanders should be wary of letting him slip out of the region.