NPC talking points: Will it be unlucky 13 for Hawke's Bay in Ranfurly Shield reign?

OPINION: Thank goodness New Zealand Rugby has ended 11 years of a two-division NPC format.

Because, just a third of the way through the nine-week regular season in 2022, this competition looks to be as wide open as any in recent times.

With all teams fighting it out for the one trophy, plenty have put up their hands, and also put them down, in what has been an exciting and unpredictable start.

In an ideal world, NZR would have found the room for each side to play every other (three extra games per team) in a true round-robin. But, in a real world, small wins must at least be celebrated.

Here’s Stuff’s talking points ahead of the round-four action:

Will it be unlucky 13 for Hawke’s Bay?

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Hawke’s Bay can on Saturday better their previous Ranfurly Shield reign of 12 defences, but face an in-form North Harbour side.

After two away games last week, Hawke’s Bay put the Ranfurly Shield back on the line against North Harbour at Napier’s McLean Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies clung on against a fast-finishing Counties Manukau in their first Shield game of this campaign a fortnight back (following two pre-season outings with it on the line against Heartland Championship sides) to equal the 12 defences they managed in their last reign in 2014-15.

The last time a Shield tenure went longer was Canterbury’s 15-game effort in 2004-06.

And who was that one ended by? None other than North Harbour, whose 21-17 victory at Jade Stadium marked the first time in the province’s history that they had got their hands on the prized Log o’ Wood.

The brilliant Bryn Gatland

Phil Walter/Getty Images Bryn Gatland has again been leading from the front for North Harbour, the captain kicking 25 points against Tasman last weekend.

If North Harbour are to end another Shield run and break their own 15-year drought, they certainly have a captain and playmaker with the requisite temperament and skill to guide them there.

Bryn Gatland might just be the best first five-eighth going around at this level. Sure, there’s a few out there with a touch more x-factor, but for all-round No 10 quality, it’s hard to go past the 27-year-old, who delivers at a premium level every year for his province.

Coming off something of a breakthrough year with the Chiefs, Gatland plays with such game-smarts and knows just how to unleash his very dangerous outsides, while his goalkicking is so often a thing of beauty – illustrated no better than last weekend’s nine from nine effort in the win over Tasman, where he kicked a Harbour-record seven penalty goals in a whopping 25-point haul.

All Blacks watch

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Brodie Retallick is set to be back from his broken cheekbone and play for Hawke’s Bay on Saturday.

A flurry of All Blacks were fed back into round three of the competition following the national side’s arrival back from South Africa.

We won’t see so many this weekend as most have re-joined the squad to prepare for the Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday night, however, there are still a few worth keeping an eye on.

Lock Brodie Retallick is ahead of schedule in his return from a broken cheekbone, suffered in the third test against Ireland in Wellington on July 16, and if he got through contact sessions this week, would turn out for Hawke’s Bay in the Shield challenge.

Tighthead props Nepo Laulala (knee) and Ofa Tuungafasi (neck) both missed the trip to the republic and will turn out for a second successive week for Counties Manukau and Northland, respectively. And with the success of Tyrel Lomax and Fletcher Newell against the Springboks, it’ll be interesting to see if the two Blues boys find their way back in black soon or not.

After two outings with Northland, midfielder Jack Goodhue is now gone, with surgery to his troublesome knee, but it would pay to keep an eye on Brad Weber (Hawke’s Bay) and Damian McKenzie (Waikato), who will be wanting to impress Ian Foster and earn recalls at some stage this year, though with the selectors unlikely to place too much emphasis on NPC form.