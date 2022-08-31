NPC power rankings: Usual suspects send reminder of their class

Aaron Goile is a Stuff senior sports reporter.

OPINION: It’s proving a bit of a rollercoaster ride, this NPC.

Just as the likes of Otago and Bay of Plenty catapult themselves into some time in the sun, they go out and lose their next matches, and instead it’s the usual suspects sending some reminders that they aren’t to be forgotten.

After a weekend where the country’s three biggest unions impressively returned to the winner’s circle and the defending champs and the Ranfurly Shield holders also registered victories, it was like normal service was resuming somewhat.

Here’s Stuff’s latest power rankings instalment:

1. CANTERBURY (3-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 4

Their shock loss to Taranaki was made even more shocking by the wowing 52-20 thumping they dished out to Tasman in Blenheim six days later.

It was a brilliant way for the red and blacks to begin their storm week, however it looked to have come at a big cost, with a fractured collarbone to one of the form players of the competition – Cullen Grace.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Canterbury first five-eighth Fergus Burke had a brilliant outing in his side’s demolition of Tasman.

2. WAIKATO (3-1-0) PREVIOUS RANKING: 3

The defending champs have found their range.

Despite being the only unbeaten team in the competition, the Mooloos had yet to hit their straps, but that all changed in their brilliant 53-6 annihilation of Manawatū, which has them one point behind Hawke’s Bay in the Odds pool, with a game in hand.

3. AUCKLAND (4-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 5

Bounced back strongly from their upset home loss to Bay of Plenty by wiping out high-flying Otago 35-17 at Eden Park.

In doing so, they showed just how ruthless they are from long-range, with some serious firepower able to be unleashed on their outsides.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images AJ Lam surges away to score for Auckland in their victory over Otago.

4. NORTHLAND (3-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 6

The Taniwha’s surprisingly good start to the season shows no sign of slowing down after they put away Southland 32-19.

Have still conceded the lowest points in the competition (52) and that defence will get another stern workout on Saturday when they host Auckland.

5. HAWKE’S BAY (3-1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 8

It looked like being an unlucky 13th defence of the Ranfurly Shield, but the Magpies just don’t know how to give in, striking late to beat North Harbour 25-23.

They now travel to face Canterbury, and just how much of an emotional toll do those Shield defences take on them?

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Hawke's Bay were again able to celebrate with the Ranfurly Shield, just.

6. OTAGO (3-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 1

Relinquish their No 1 spot and endure quite the five-place slide on the chart after their humbling at Eden Park, where only two late tries against the 13-man hosts avoided a bigger blowout.

Well placed, but will need to keep up their early good work in a highly competitive Odds pool.

7. NORTH HARBOUR (2-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 7

A Tevita Li hat-trick and yet another great captain’s knock from Bryn Gatland had the Log o’ Wood there for the taking for just the second time for the province, but they just couldn’t seal the deal.

Now they must quickly get back up for a tough trip to Christchurch on Wednesday night.

8. COUNTIES MANUKAU (2-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 10

Riley Hohepa’s superb season continues, with the No 10 putting in another classy display to lead his team to an important 18-13 win away to Bay of Plenty.

At 27, he’s no spring chicken, but the inexperienced playmaker is sure coming of age, and yet again put his brilliant boot to the fore, kicking six from six in his side’s tryless victory.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Riley Hohepa’s fine for season for the Steelers continued in their win over the Steamers.

9. BAY OF PLENTY (2-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 2

What happened to the Steamers loving sunny afternoon footy? On the back of their great win at Eden Park they came unstuck at home against the Steelers.

They might have scored two tries to nil but coach Mike Delany will certainly want to tidy up their discipline.

10. WELLINGTON (2-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 12

Finally found some form in their 31-25 win over Taranaki, with young No 8 Peter Lakai making a name for himself with a hat-trick of barge-over tries.

Though the Lions did make themselves work for the victory, going scoreless over the final 25 minutes, and will continue their search for consistency.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Peter Lakai scored a hat-trick in helping Wellington back to winning ways against Taranaki.

11. TARANAKI (1-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 9

Unable to use the previous weekend’s stunning upset of Canterbury as a launching pad, having to settle for just a bonus point against Wellington.

It leaves last year’s unbeaten championship division winners with an uphill climb to this season’s quarterfinals.

12. TASMAN (1-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 11

The struggle continues for the previously-mighty Mako, after being blown off the park by their big brother Crusaders rivals.

The good news is their three-game losing streak looks like ending with their trip to Palmerston North on Friday night.

13. SOUTHLAND (0-4) PREVIOUS RANKING: 13

And now it starts to get difficult for the Stags. They’ve been gutsy in three close losses, then paid the price for a slow first half against Northland.

Now six points behind their nearest rivals in the Odds pool, they’ll need something of a miracle run to make the top four.

14. MANAWATŪ (0-5) PREVIOUS RANKING: 14

It’s time to think about 2023 for the Turbos already.

Because, halfway through this season, it is awful reading, having now leaked a massive 267 points (including 38 tries), which is just six short of what they conceded in their nine games last year.