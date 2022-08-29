Ian Foster's logic matched by his All Blacks' baffling form

New Zealand coach Ian Foster says his team has to do better.

Duncan Johnstone is a senior sports writer for Stuff

OPINION: Ian Foster’s recent logic has been about as convincing as his ill-performing All Blacks.

From statements on his team, his opposition and rugby’s easing eligibility requirements, Foster has offered theories with as many holes as his team’s defence.

Questions around Foster’s position increase at an alarming rate as his unwanted records in the All Blacks’ history book mount at equal pace.

Foster shouldn’t be able to hide behind the “rebuilding” explanation he so regularly trots out.

He has been in the All Blacks system since 2012, benefiting from the coaching continuity policy that saw Steve Hansen replace Graham Henry and Foster picking up the reins from Hansen.

Surely part of his job was to help oversee a selection policy that ensured similar continuity and depth in player resources.

Stuff Ian Foster’s logic on a variety of rugby topics is hard to follow, writes Duncan Johnstone.

Amongst inevitable retirements there has still been a backbone of experience for Foster to build on.

The spine of the side has survived, yet the drop-off in performance since Foster took sole charge has dropped alarmingly. Core players like Codie Taylor and Aaron Smith are now a shadow of themselves and other ageing stars are also under the microscope.

Then to hear Foster complain of Argentina tactics at the breakdowns was laughable.

The All Blacks have been masters of the dark arts in this department for years.

The top tier of test rugby is so tight and the rules so confusing and so constrictive, it often comes down to who can cheat best.

They are now getting some of their own medicine, and suddenly they don’t like it.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Codie Taylor’s drop in form comes as pressure mounts on the All Blacks.

Argentina’s effort wasn’t the first time this season the All Blacks pack have been outmuscled, and it won’t be the last. They’ve also allowed that frustration to affect other areas with the lineout chokes down the stretch in Christchurch a prime example.

On the eve of the test against the Pumas we heard Foster air his discomfort at the prospect of former All Blacks halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow turning out for Australia under World Rugby’s relaxed eligibility laws.

It’s galling to hear this from any high-ranking New Zealand official given the way the All Blacks have happily plundered Pacific talent over the years.

The Kiwis wrote the blueprint for profiting off rival nations, a guide happily followed by the likes of Australia, England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland who have all gone into the importing business.

Back to these All Blacks and their mounting problems, it’s alarming to hear Foster concede some of their problems, highlighted in this latest embarrassing loss to Argentina, “are clearly not that easy to fix”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff David Havili and Ian Foster trudge off the ground in Christchurch after the All Blacks’ fourth loss in six tests in 2022 and third in a row in New Zealand.

His job is to fix them, and he’s not short of help to try to do that. He has embarrassingly replaced assistant coaches and redefined the job descriptions of others in a search to rectify a rollercoaster ride that now has way more lows than highs.

It’s not pleasant to see a likeable chap like Foster going through this, but severe scrutiny goes with his job, and it’s hard to escape the belief that he’s the architect of his own demise.

He looked every bit the beaten man he was in the aftermath to this latest disaster and his skipper Sam Cane was similarly downcast.

This is captain Cane who has been replaced in the second half in four of this year’s six tests, a statistic that does little to boost the public questioning of his place at openside flanker or the need for leadership in the final quarter when these All Blacks have regularly been found wanting.

These are the sort of baffling issues that have the New Zealand rugby confidence as low as the All Blacks’ world ranking - back to a historical worst of No 5 - and will only increase the pressure on Foster and those above him.