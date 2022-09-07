NPC power rankings: Northland soar to impressive heights after historic win

Northland celebrate after their historic home win over Auckland on Saturday.

OPINION: Anyone get on Northland at $251?

The equal-biggest outsiders (with Southland) at the TAB before the start of the NPC season, the men in Cambridge Blue all of a sudden shape as genuine title contenders.

So often strugglers, and a team which spent all the past 11 seasons of the split competition in the second-tier championship division, the Taniwha produced a history-making home win over Auckland in Whangārei on Saturday which can erase all doubts over whether they are the real deal.

That stunning 23-22 victory has taken them to 4-1 halfway through their regular season, with the hard off-season work of third-year coach George Konia really coming to the fore.

Here’s the latest instalment of Stuff’s power rankings:

1. CANTERBURY (5-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 1

Ten competition points since the last edition of these rankings has the red and blacks keeping top spot for another week.

A 35-22 midweek home win over North Harbour looked like being followed up by a home loss to Hawke’s Bay on Sunday, only for the Cantabs to pile on 24 points in a fourth-quarter fightback for a 32-28 victory.

SKY SPORT Magpies held a handy lead before the home side stormed back to win at home.

2. WAIKATO (4-1-0) PREVIOUS RANKING: 2

And still the only unbeaten team, after the defending champs produced a patient and gutsy 21-6 win over Taranaki in New Plymouth.

It’s now two games on the trot that the Mooloos haven’t conceded a try, with their total of seven being the lowest in the competition, as they lead the Odds conference by two points from Hawke’s Bay, who have a game in hand.

3. NORTHLAND (4-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 4

A hugely relieved Rivez Reihana was able to nail an 80th minute penalty goal after missing a shot from a similar spot just a couple of minutes earlier, before Tom Robinson won a penalty over the ball to be mobbed by his joyous team-mates.

The Cambridge Blue are for real. Now comes an absolute bell-ringer of a contest, against their Evens pool leaders, Canterbury, in Christchurch on Sunday evening.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Rivez Reihana knocked over an 80th minute penalty attempt to seal the Taniwha’s famous win over Auckland.

4. AUCKLAND (4-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 3

Even with the addition of All Blacks Angus Ta’avao and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on their bench, Alama Ieremia’s side were undone by their little Blues brothers up north.

It was in fact Ta’avao who ended up conceding the crucial late penalty, for a touch-and-go high shot, and if Auckland are to avoid a third loss in four outings they will have to be the first side to knock over Waikato, in Hamilton on Friday night.

5. HAWKE’S BAY (3-1-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 5

It’s no disgrace losing to Canterbury in Christchurch, but the Magpies will be kicking themselves after coughing up their 25-8 lead at the three-quarter mark.

Perhaps it’s a sign of the mental toll that is taken by Ranfurly Shield defences?

6. NORTH HARBOUR (3-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 7

Had to quickly turn their back on their Ranfurly Shield disappointment of the weekend before fronting up to their storm week.

And on Sunday they were back in hot touch in their 37-12 bonus-point victory against Counties Manukau in Albany, which has them nicely placed with a not-so-daunting run-in to the playoffs.

7. BAY OF PLENTY (3-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 9

Bounced back from their home loss to Counties Manukau by getting back to some of their entertaining, offloading best in beating Otago 33-27 in Dunedin.

No 10 Kaleb Trask’s running and passing game continues to be huge for the Steamers, while two late penalties off his boot also proved crucial.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Kaleb Trask continues to impress for Bay of Plenty this season.

8. OTAGO (3-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 6

Just two weeks ago Tom Donnelly’s men were at the top of these rankings. Two losses later and they’ve dropped seven spots.

In a tight odds pool, they now face the prospect of needing to win at least two of their last four matches if they are to make the quarterfinals, and two of those are against Canterbury and Waikato.

9. WELLINGTON (3-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 10

After starting the season slowly, back-to-back bonus-point wins have the Lions right back in the mix, in fifth place in the odds pool but only six points behind leaders Waikato.

In their 41-28 win over Southland in Invercargill, young first-five Aidan Morgan showed all his flair while hooker Asafo Aumua gave a reminder of what he could offer the All Blacks if recalled.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Asafo Aumua and Aidan Morgan were both influential figures in Wellington’s win over Southland in Invercargill.

10. COUNTIES MANUKAU (2-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 8

The Steelers have been right amongst it this season but got jolted backwards by their final 10 minutes of the first half against Harbour, leaking 19 points, not to mention the simply bizarre late penalty try thanks to a woeful Hoskins Sotutu kick.

It’s not panic stations for new coach Reon Graham, though, as his side have the softest of run-ins over the second half of their regular season.

11. TASMAN (2-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 12

Got what they travelled to Palmerston North for – five points – but it’s a mark of their struggles that the 36-26 scoreline against Manawatū was far from the margins other sides had been racking up.

If they can keep getting the ball to Macca Springer, though, that will help no-end, as he showed his electric pace in a two-try effort.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Macca Springer goes in for one of his two tries in Tasman’s victory over Manawatū.

12. TARANAKI (1-4) PREVIOUS RANKING: 11

The Bulls’ return to Yarrow Stadium, after a two-year absence, wasn’t a happy one, with their loss to Waikato putting them in a further hole.

Halfway through the regular season they are five points off fifth spot in the Evens pool. Their draw gets easier from here, but last year’s unbeaten championship winners have to lift plenty.

13. SOUTHLAND (0-5) PREVIOUS RANKING: 13

They’re still winless, the Stags, and are all but out of it now, in the odds pool.

Again they’ve shown fight – leading Wellington 13-7 five minutes from halftime, they then turned around with an eight-point deficit, and only after the game was done added a dozen more points.

14. MANAWATŪ (0-6) PREVIOUS RANKING: 14

The galling thing is the Turbos know how to score tries – they got a bonus point for getting four against Tasman, with their last being a contender for try of the year.

But their points conceded has now ticked over the 300-mark, in six games.