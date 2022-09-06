Saving rugby: Five problem laws in the game and how they should be fixed

Aaron Goile is a Stuff senior sports reporter.

OPINION: Rugby has changed a bit from David Campese’s day.

But the former Wallabies great certainly has a point when he labels the modern game “a joke”, “a farce” and “sad”.

While his take on referees feeling they are the most important people on the field overlooks the real issue that they are just ruling to how they are directed to by World Rugby, there are several areas where fans could be feeling short-changed by the sport.

So, Stuff takes a look at five problem areas of the game, and some solutions to them:

NUMBER OF RESERVES

The problem: Currently, teams carry eight players on the bench, with all able to be injected into the game. That’s more than half a starting lineup. In the modern day of fresh legs and sports science, coaches nearly always empty their bench, and what this means is a heap of second-half stoppages.

The solution: One is to only allow tactical substitutions at certain junctures in the game – for example at the 60-minute mark, or at a conversion kick. A better one would be to keep eight players on the bench but only allow a certain number, perhaps five, to be used, in a similar way to football. Not only would this reduce the number of stoppages, but it would make coaches work for their money, too, having to decide which players to inject, which would bring intrigue for the fans.

INTERCEPT KNOCK DOWNS

The problem: A sweeping attack comes out wide, you are on a hiding to nothing as the last line of defence, but so brilliant is your anticipation and skill that you manage to get a hand to the ball and almost pull off an intercept. Well done, mate, you saved a certain try. Oh, hang on, you’ve now been yellow carded and the opposition have been awarded a penalty try.

The solution: Instead of referees having to rule on whether they thought a player was a realistic chance of catching the intercept, whether it was a good attacking opportunity to warrant a sin bin, and whether there was a covering defender to avoid it being a penalty try – even Wayne Barnes admits all this is one of the most difficult decisions for a referee – just take it out of the game altogether by allowing defenders to slap balls down. You see it in rugby league all the time. Attackers just have to be more accurate with their work.

KAI SCHWOERER & RHYVA VAN ONSELEN/STUFF Black Ferns star Ruby Tui is embracing the pressure ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup on home soil.

ROLLING MAUL

The problem: Hookers are scoring more tries than wingers. Okay, that’s a little harsh on those nuggety No 2s, but, be honest, that’s not what they were made for. Why are they scoring so many? Because they throw the ball into lineouts close to the tryline, then latch onto the back of rumbling rolling mauls which are so hard to legally defend against. At the end of the day, a maul is essentially just legalised obstruction, anyway.

The solution: One is to make tries from mauls worth fewer points, perhaps three? Then see if teams still find it so attractive. Otherwise, simply allow defending teams to be able to collapse the maul. Still make them have to join the maul from the back and not in the side, but let them pull the thing to ground. Teams that are good enough will still be able to use a maul, but let’s be real, promoting a game of rugby is tough work when those watching don’t even know where the ball is.

SCRUM RESETS/PENALTIES

The problem: Without wanting to make too many enemies with the front-row club, no-one is going through the turnstiles or switching on the TV to see the big boppers pack down. A scrum is a means of restarting play, after all. Yes, it’s an important part of the game, but let’s stop it from having such an impact. Resetting scrums can chew through minutes of game time. And added to this, it’s such a niche area of the game that referees are often forced into an educated guess as to which side is at fault when they blow a penalty (sometimes if only to try and avoid another reset).

The solution: Multiple layers. It’s not in law but is essentially refereed this way anyway – make a maximum number of resets allowed per scrum before something (a penalty) gives. Or have the game clock stopped from the time the scrum packs till it successfully ends. Yes, this could stretch games to past two hours, but maybe fans deserve much more ball in play action? Also, make penalties from scrums all free kicks instead, so these sometimes-guessed calls don’t have such an impact, like conceding three points off the tee. Another option to eliminate the guesswork is to get specialist officials, like former front rowers, on the park to adjudicate each scrum instead.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Nika Amashukeli explains a decision to All Blacks captain Sam Cane in the loss to Argentina in Christchurch.

HEAD CONTACT

The problem: In their attempt to tackle the big issue of concussion (and more big lawsuits), World Rugby have gone too far in their scrutiny of head contact. So much so that we now have the absurd situations where some accidental head-on-head collisions result in red cards and suspensions – think All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao on Ireland’s Garry Ringrose against Ireland in Dunedin in July.

The solution: World Rugby’s head-contact process is a solid, descriptive framework designed to illustrate how officials should rule on every high contact. The trouble is, we just need some more common sense to be able to applied. There are allowances for ‘mitigating factors’, but even this is not enough. Then there is the time that gets eaten up when referees, in conjunction with TMOs, have to watch replays of the incidents over and over on the big screens and work out the sanction. A better way could be to follow rugby league’s ‘on-report’ system and let the judiciary deal with it afterwards, which would both speed the game up and also allow the contest to remain 15 on 15 for what are sometimes marginal breaches at best.