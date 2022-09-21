NPC power rankings: Playoffs race heats up but Canterbury to enjoy home comforts

Aaron Goile is a Stuff senior sports reporter.

OPINION: The last couple of rounds of this revamped NPC promises to be a fascinating jostle for quarterfinal spots, though Canterbury have already ensured themselves some home comforts.

New Zealand Rugby’s move to have all teams playing for the one trophy again is clearly the right one, if still not ideal in not having every side play one another in a true round robin.

As the playoffs loom, there is healthy competition for the eight spots on offer, and at this stage only one of the 14 teams is safe in the knowledge they will be playing finals footy.

Here’s Stuff’s latest edition of the power rankings:

READ MORE:

* NPC wrap: Otago hand Waikato first defeat of season to keep finals hopes alive

* Southland Stags to finish NPC season without Marty Banks

* Canterbury seal NPC quarterfinal berth after 44-39 win over Counties Manukau

* NPC talking points: Hawke's Bay closing in on a third summer with the Shield



1. CANTERBURY (7-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 1

Can now be safe in the knowledge they have locked up not just a finals berth, but also top spot in the Evens Conference, ensuring, at this stage, home advantage for a quarterfinal and potential semifinal.

Still, they will want to improve on their 44-39 win over Counties Manukau in Pukekohe, where they allowed the hosts to roar back and make them work for it.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Canterbury have sealed top spot in the Evens Conference and will enjoy home advantage in the playoffs.

2. WAIKATO (6-1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 2

No longer the only unbeaten team in the competition, after their 27-20 defeat to Otago in Dunedin.

That did come at the end of a storm week which saw the Mooloos showcase their depth and class in a 54-24 blitz of Southland in Hamilton, and they may just have taken their eye off the ball a little down south after finding out the night before of a looming Ranfurly Shield challenge.

3. WELLINGTON (6-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 6

The new holders of the Log o’ Wood after producing a gutsy 19-12 victory over Hawke’s Bay in Napier to see the prized silverware for the first time in 13 years.

With their fifth win on the bounce, the Lions have roared to within three points of Odds Conference leaders Waikato ahead of the massive Shield showdown in the capital on Saturday.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Wellington celebrate with the Ranfurly Shield after winning it off Hawke’s Bay in Napier.

4. BAY OF PLENTY (5-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 5

It doesn’t usually get much better than watching the Steamers play on a sunny afternoon in Tauranga.

Their 54-21 demolition of Southland saw their dangerous backline put on an exhibition, Emoni Narawa to the fore with a double, and first-year coach Mike Delany has plenty to like, with his side well-placed with a game in hand on their rivals.

5. HAWKE’S BAY (4-1-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 3

After 14 stoic defences – the second-equal longest tenure of this century – the Magpies’ hold on the Ranfurly Shield is over, in an uncharacteristically tryless and error-ridden display against the Lions.

Now just how will they respond – drop away from the high that comes with being holders, or thrive with the pressure released?

6. AUCKLAND (5-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 7

Put successive losses behind them with a much-needed victory, though the 30-27 result at home against Tasman was far from convincing.

A trip to Christchurch awaits on Friday, so keeping hold of the second home quarterfinal berth in the Evens Conference still looks a tough prospect.

7. NORTH HARBOUR (4-4) PREVIOUS RANKING: 8

Ben Afeaki and Daniel Halangahu’s side sure know how to score points – at 41 per game they average the most per game in the competition, following their 48-21 beating of Northland in Whangārei.

On short-term return from Japan, Tevita Li continues to fire, the competition’s leading tryscorer not dotting down at Semenoff Stadium but racking up a whopping 171 metres and playing no small part in Shaun Stevenson’s hat-trick.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Tevita Li was again a force to be reckoned with for high-scoring North Harbour.

8. NORTHLAND (4-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 4

It looks to be coming crashing down for the Taniwha, all of a sudden, following their fabulous first half of the campaign.

On the back of their big loss in Christchurch they have now dropped consecutive games for the first time this season, and, with only two bonus points to their name, will now have to embrace their storm week to come up with a strong finish.

9. OTAGO (4-4) PREVIOUS RANKING: 9

Fell behind early but fought back well to pull off a highly-commendable win over previously unbeaten Waikato.

It’s a result which essentially saved their season, too, but it looks like they are still going to have to knock over Canterbury in the last round to be a shot at the quarterfinals.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Will Tucker goes over for a try in Otago’s crucial win over Waikato.

10. COUNTIES MANUKAU (3-4) PREVIOUS RANKING: 10

In a gutsy effort inspired by the brilliance of halfback Cam Roigard – the competition’s leading offloader – the Steelers ended up running Canterbury close.

With a game in hand, and not the hardest of draws, they are still a chance of sneaking into the top four in the Odds Conference.

11. TASMAN (3-5) PREVIOUS RANKING: 11

Loss, win, loss, win, loss. It’s the kind of inconsistency the Mako have not been known for.

They did, however, show some encouraging signs in their narrow loss at Eden Park to nab two bonus points, and if they can prevail at home against Northland this weekend they could well still be playoffs-bound.

12. TARANAKI (2-5) PREVIOUS RANKING: 12

Perhaps their partially-lit Yarrow Stadium field on Friday night was the best of metaphors for this team that’s quite the shadow of their former selves.

Did what they needed to and not much more in securing a 34-24 bonus-point win over Manawatū, and now just have the small task of likely having to win three games in nine days.

13. MANAWATŪ (0-8) PREVIOUS RANKING: 14

We have blast off at the foot of the standings, with the Turbos shifting off the bottom rung of this ladder for the first time this season.

That is courtesy of conceding their lowest tally of the season, and grabbing a try-scoring bonus-point for a third week in a row.

14. SOUTHLAND (0-8) PREVIOUS RANKING: 13

Having been a rugged competitor over the opening rounds, the Stags have fallen away massively, coughing up a whopping 177 points in their storm week at 59 per game.

If only Dale MacLeod could get his side to string successive stanzas together, as in each of those matches they had competitive halves of 17-24, 14-14 and 14-21.