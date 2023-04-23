Why Clayton McMillan shapes as New Zealand Rugby's big coaching riddle

Clayton McMillan has forged a very successful record with the Chiefs, but has been far from the All Blacks assistant coaches conversation.

OPINION: They say it’s not what you know, but who you know.

And nowhere might that ring truer than with the impending announcement of the All Blacks assistant coaches.

As soon as Scott Robertson was appointed to take over from Ian Foster as head coach of the national side from next year, attention turned towards just who would be making up the rest of his coaching team.

A month on, the wait continues, though we are told all will be publicly revealed in weeks, not months, which will be music to the ears of some antsy Super Rugby clubs needing to get down to business with job advertisements to fill some big vacancies.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific: Clayton McMillan re-signs with Chiefs till 2026

* Former All Black Brad Thorn to leave Queensland Reds head coaching role at season's end

* How NZ Rugby is fitting the pieces to the All Blacks coaching puzzle



Yet there will be one club sitting back probably sheepishly wondering how it is their hot-to-trot side have scored what appears to be the country’s second-best coaching candidate for their clutches, and not the All Blacks’, for the next three years.

This week it was announced Clayton McMillan had re-signed as coach of the Chiefs until 2026. While it, for now, keeps any overseas clubs, or nations, at bay, he will remain something of NZR’s big coaching riddle, a curious conundrum for a national body who no doubt has him in their big plans, but not quite.

The six-year Māori All Blacks coach (who is now relinquishing that role) was also made an assistant for the All Blacks XV for their northern tour last year, a clear indication he is pegged for higher honours, even before this superb Super Rugby Pacific season to date.

Scott Hansen was the other assistant for that ABs XV side, which Leon MacDonald took charge of. Both are expected to be part of Robertson’s All Blacks crew, having each been assistants to him in the past.

Jason Ryan, Robertson’s long-time right-hand forwards man, is set to retain his post with the national side after being promoted last year, while all signs point to Jason Holland being the other on board, having also previously assisted Robertson.

While Hansen and Ryan shape as no-brainers, having largely been specialist assistants through their careers, able to drill into their respective game detail, and having worked with Robertson through recent campaigns, the prospective appointments of MacDonald and Holland loom as more intriguing.

They might both be familiar with the boss, particularly MacDonald, who was also a long-time team-mate, but it’s been several years since either of them actually joined forces with him in the coaching box, and plenty has changed in the game, and in their own operating styles, in that time.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Liam Messam is halfway through an eight-week camp as he prepares to fight former rugby league representative Justin Hodges in the Fight for Life - "'a big man with a big right hand'".

The fundamental question NZR must be asking itself is how much autonomy it allows their new man upon his entrance through the door. Just where else would a new employee walk in and get to choose their co-workers?

NZR would, surely have taken the lessons from the whole John Plumtree/Brad Mooar situation last year, where, as results went awry, the egg-faced governing body had to abruptly step in and sack the badly-reviewing duo that Foster had plumped for.

Here they now have, in McMillan, a man they believe is destined for bigger things, and whose record actually outshines those who are instead in the conversation.

Beginning his six years at Bay of Plenty, he inherited a side which had finished dead last in the championship division. He took them to semifinals in his first two seasons, a final the next, as well as the championship title and then a premiership semifinal.

Similarly, he picked up a Chiefs team which had endured their miserable winless Super Rugby Aotearoa run under Warren Gatland in 2020, and after immediately steering them somewhere close to the Kiwi title, he was then, tellingly, seen as the best option to retain the job even when Gatland was meant to take back over.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Clayton McMillan will remain as Chiefs coach until 2026, but what about higher honours?

From there, he has gone on to build an exemplary record with the Chiefs. Going into this weekend, with 27 victories from 37 games, at a 73% success rate, he not only has the best win-loss record of any Chiefs coach in history, but one that is also superior to MacDonald at the Blues (44 from 68 at 65%) and Holland at the Hurricanes (29 from 50 at 58%).

Sure, a cosy, chummy coaching crew will play a big part in the potential success of any team, but even more so might be one which challenges one another, gets them out of their comfort zone, and brings even more ideas to the table.

Should NZR over-rule Robertson’s best wishes for the greater good, which would ensure their man McMillan gets his step up before overseas clubs and countries circle in 2026?

Who knows, he and Robertson could even hit it off. After all, they did literally join forces to pack a few scrums together for Bay of Plenty in 1995, and each earned their blazers in the very same game.