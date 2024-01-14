Scott Barrett as All Blacks captain? Let's just hold our (Crusaders) horses

Scott Barrett and Scott Robertson have forged a strong captain-coach partnership at the Crusaders, but will that be carried into the All Blacks?

Aaron Goile is a Stuff rugby writer

OPINION: A new year, a new World Cup cycle, a new era with a new coach. But a new All Blacks captain in Scott Barrett? Now let’s all just hold our (Crusaders) horses.

Scott Robertson’s arrival at the crease for 2024 has, in many quarters, come with the instant assumption that it will coincide with a promotion to skipper for Barrett.

The logic is simple – a fresh start from the Ian Foster regime, where Sam Cane was captain; and Barrett was Robertson’s right-hand man at the Crusaders, leading the team the past four years, and clearly doing a decent job of it, claiming four titles.

‘Razor’ and ‘Scooter’ have clearly made it click together, and if viewed through the same lens as the selecting of his assistant coaches, Robertson has clearly shown a penchant for working with those he previously has, those he has some built-up trust in. His subtle admission this week that he’d like to see Richie Mo’unga made available despite playing in Japan is further evidence of that.

But here’s where a more holistic view really needs to be considered, as the All Blacks chart their path out of their 2023 World Cup heartbreak, and into Razor Ray’s ways, towards the next global showpiece in Australia in 2027.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Scott Barrett and Scott Robertson rejoice with the Super Rugby Pacific trophy at the post-match media conference following last year’s final in Hamilton.

Is Barrett really going to be the best man for the job, for this team, in these circumstances?

After all, his appointment as Crusaders skipper, in 2020, came somewhat by default, with the likes of Kieran Read (retirement), Sam Whitelock (sabbatical) and Matt Todd (Japan) out of the picture that season. Continuity was then opted for.

In Cane, the All Blacks already have a rock-solid incumbent option. Sure, the Webb Ellis Cup wasn’t won on his watch, but did anyone really expect the All Blacks to bring it home? Yes, the openside flanker suffered the ignominy of being the first man sent off in a World Cup final, but there were mere centimetres in it. And it’s still even one fewer red card than Barrett has received in the black jersey.

Just a fortnight earlier, in that memorable quarterfinal against Ireland, Cane – who had gone through much of the World Cup cycle with questions hovering about his place in the team, as he also battled injuries – had made the ultimate statement with his commanding performance in the terrifically tense victory.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Cane feels the pain of last year’s World Cup final defeat. But all he’s gone through as skipper could be a boon.

That performance should be enough for Robertson to be confident Cane, who turned 32 on Saturday, still has plenty left to give at the top level. After all, look what Whitelock (35 last October) did in his final years in the jersey.

Cane, Barrett (30 last November) and the other strongest captaincy contender – Ardie Savea (30 last October) – are all signed with New Zealand Rugby till only 2025, but presumably are all eying another World Cup, particularly with the latter two currently enjoying one-season stints in Japan.

That leaves Robertson with an even field of contenders for the leadership, with Beauden Barrett – contracted till 2027 – an outside option, too, though with his place in the starting side less clear-cut than the other trio.

But there is another factor which should seriously be considered before anointing Scott Barrett to this throne. And that is the international retirements of Whitelock and Brodie Retallick – two of the All Blacks’ best locks of all time.

While that gives Barrett – who last year took his game to world-class level – a clear hold on one of the locking spots, it also means a massive responsibility now on him in the second-row department. All of a sudden, his performances are going to shift from a nice-to-have for the All Blacks, to absolutely crucial to their cause.

Would Robertson really want to throw the added task of captaincy onto those broad shoulders? Sure, there’s a chance it could further inspire him to great things, but for a man who has not even led the All Blacks once before, it just shapes as a potentially unnecessary burden for Barrett to carry.

There is a lot more to the job than being first out of the tunnel, delivering a rev-up and choosing whether or not to kick for goal. Off-field tasks will increase markedly, with media appearances becoming far more frequent, and the growing importance of NZR’s commercial obligations cannot be forgotten.

With $262.5m having been forked out by US investment firm Silver Lake for a 7.5% share in the national body, part of Robertson’s edict is going to be about making the All Blacks a more marketable force. And anyone who has cringed through an interview with Barrett – unemotive and economical with his words in front of the cameras – must shudder at the prospect.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Will Scott Robertson be about to lump more responsibility onto the shoulders of Scott Barrett?

Cane, not exactly Brad Weber in front of the microphones himself, at least has experience on his side and, having gone through a couple of rather gnarly times in the hot seat, does have plenty of potential to be able to relax the shoulders and open up a little more now.

The No 7 is also really just hitting his sweet spot as skipper, anyway. A Covid-shortened 2020 season, and injuries, mean Cane has actually only been in charge on a full-time basis for 24 tests (plus three times earlier as a fill-in) – a mark Richie McCaw hit just a few games after that infamous 2007 World Cup quarterfinal loss.

Barrett will again captain the Crusaders this year, under new coach Rob Penney, and will remain easily accessible in the Garden City for a convenient coffee or beer catchup with Robertson. Though, in his first press conference as All Blacks coach, on Tuesday, the new boss revealed he would be heading to Japan in March to also catch up with Cane, Savea and Beauden Barrett.

That trip looms as pivotal in the shaping of the All Blacks’ captaincy, with all still not to be revealed for another six months, mind you.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Scott Robertson talks captain selection as well as the possibility of picking overseas-based players.

“I’ll name the captain as we come into the series [against England in July], when we name the squad,” Robertson said. “I’ve got to get in front of a few people, have conversations, catch a few eyes, get knee on knee, and have some chats.

“It’s important we do that for all options.”

While it’s certainly out with the old and in with the new, Robertson, especially considering the All Blacks were all of two points off World Cup glory, must be wary of striking a balance between retaining and replacing.

The captaincy might be one such area where Razor’s big broom is far from needing to sweep in.