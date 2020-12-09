Argentina's handling of players' racist social media posts damages global game

OPINION: Argentina's inspirational performances in the Rugby Championship may have been one of the highlights of the season, but their governing body's handling of the emergence of the racist tweets by skipper Pablo Matera and team-mates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino is threatening to inflict potential longer-term and wide-reaching damage to the sport's reputation.

The sequence of events and reasons behind the decision of the Argentina Rugby Union (UAR) to strip Matera of the captaincy and then reinstate him just two days later have yet to become clear, but what is certain is that the haste and lack of due process is unacceptable.

Rugby's stance against racism has been commendable, but the sport must be judged by its actions and transparency in handling such cases, or else there is a risk that moves such as players taking a knee before matches could be seen merely as gesture politics.

What Matera, Petti and Socino wrote in those social media messages was not acceptable in any era, and even if they were written by the players when they were in their teens, what message does it send out if there is no consequence beyond not being considered for last weekend's draw with Australia?

The UAR, which described the tweets posted between 2011 and 2013 as "discriminatory and xenophobic", insisted last week the trio had faced a disciplinary hearing and had shown great remorse, but the sanction appeared to be obtuse at best.

The swift reinstatement of the players, on the back of their apologies and testimonials from key figures such as Agustin Creevy and Agustin Pichot as to their good character, came without significant time given to conduct a full investigation.

And the decision not to select them for the Australia game did not appear consistent with the disciplinary finding.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Argentina's Pablo Matera showed remorse for past social media posts expressing racist and homophobic views.

Surely, a more judicious approach would have been to suspend the players until the team returned to Argentina this week when a full and proper disciplinary process could have taken place.

The UAR itself declared the decision of its disciplinary hearing as a "preliminary issuance" and said the commission would reach a final resolution in the next few days. The fear, however, is that the damage has already been done.

The consequence of this muddled and soft-handed approach has attracted stinging criticism, including from former England and Lions wing Ugo Monye, who accused the UAR of being "more interested in protecting their player than they are in dealing with the issue of racism which affects millions of people every day".

Significantly, World Rugby issued a statement on Monday in what appeared to be a gentle nudge to the UAR, saying that it welcomed reports that the body "continues to undertake a full investigation into racist social media comments".

Rick Rycroft/AP Pumas captain Pablo Matera gets to grips with Beauden Barrett during their historic win over the All Blacks in Sydney.

It is understood talks have been continuing over the past 24 hours between the two organisations.

"World Rugby is currently seeking a better understanding of the process being undertaken by the UAR and its status and looks forward to receiving a full update," said the statement. "Clearly, the comments, or any form of discrimination, are unacceptable and completely opposed to the strong, universal and inclusive values that the rugby family aspires to live and uphold. There is simply no place for them, and such behaviour rightly warrants full and appropriate investigation by the union.

"Rugby must continue to unite against racism through actions, not just words, set a positive example to society, and move forward, strengthened by our inclusivity and diversity."

There has already been a precedent of World Rugby intervening in such cases, as it did when the Six Nations opted not to take action against England prop Joe Marler, in 2016, for calling Wales prop Samson Lee "Gypsy boy".

Racial abuse investigation in 2016 Six Nations after footage emerges of Joe Marler calling Samson Lee a "gypsy boy".

Marler was banned for two matches and fined £20,000 (NZ$38,000).

There is no indication, yet, of an intervention from World Rugby, but it would be right to do so without a more robust outcome.

The UAR stated last week that the players had expressed "their deep regret, reiterated the apology, ratified that it is not what they think and that it was a reckless act, typical of immaturity. However, they are fully responsible ... and seek to amend the damage caused".

To make this process more credible, it must at least explain how the players intend to do just that.

When Eddie Jones, the England head coach, who, himself, has been subjected to racist abuse, was asked last week about how tolerant rugby was as a sport, he said it was a "microcosm of society".

"We all think society can improve in that area. I don't think there's ever an end point, you are always looking to see how you can be more engaging in diversity, more tolerant and more compassionate. That's what we want in the world and rugby still has a long way to go, as society does."

What the UAR does next will be key for rugby's reputation as a sport that is genuine about that commitment.