Every rugby fan should want the All Blacks to beat South Africa in historic test

OPINION: There is no greater example of forwards changing their psyche than when the All Blacks play against South Africa.

The New Zealand forwards don't take a backwards step, but sometimes they just play that bit smarter.

What we have seen over the past three decades is the evolution of the game, going back to how it is supposed to be played. Scrums are not there to win penalties – they are designed to get the ball in and then out to the backs to score tries. Rucks are not there to win penalties – the idea is to create fast ball to put more pressure on a defence and move them out of position.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Brodie Retallick and the All Blacks know what it will take to secure victory in their 100th clash against the Boks.

With the All Blacks and the Springboks, you have two different approaches. New Zealand's attack is good, so they can apply pressure to defences. Whereas South Africa's defence is good, so they can apply pressure to teams that way.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks No 8 Luke Jacobson ruled out of historic Springboks clash

* All Blacks vs South Africa: All the facts and figures ahead of historic 100th test

* All Blacks vs South Africa: Bruised Springboks on a mission to reverse miserable form in Townsville



How much time should you spend on one thing compared to the other? Coaches will say: 'I can sort my defence out easily, but I can't sort my attack out easily.' And I think that's bull.... – if you know how to attack, like Harlequins, like France, like the All Blacks and occasionally like England, you get more benefit from that side of the game than from the defensive side of it.

Finn Russell was a good example of this during the British and Irish Lions series in South Africa. He came on and all the noise around him was about how much of a maverick he is. But in New Zealand, Russell wouldn't be seen as a maverick. He'd be seen as an opportunist, a talented player who finds space and creates it, the same can be said of Marcus Smith. Whereas in the eyes of the South Africans and many in the Northern Hemisphere, Russell's a maverick, someone who won't always 'follow the game plan' of kicking and applying pressure, of defensive line speed. He sees it differently, telling defenders: 'I'm going to make you move out of position with my eyes and hands, and then put the ball where you used to be.'

It comes down to mindset and culture. South Africa are renowned for being physical, and Eben Etzebeth embodies that. He will come up against Brodie Retallick again on Saturday. If Retallick was South African, he would be a bruiser. And Retallick is physical, but he still runs around to hit rucks to create fast ball. His mind isn't on trapping players in the ruck to win penalties. It's about creating quick ball for the halfbacks before getting to the next ruck – and that is what forwards are supposed to do. Produce quick ball for the backs, and the backs attack, not kick.

You can't pin all the blame on the Springbok forwards by the way, because the backs are still kicking the ball away. Faf de Klerk is one of the best scrumhalves in the world, and can play both styles. Why doesn't he play the more attacking style everyone wants him to? Well, in South Africa's loss to Australia last weekend, the Springboks deviated away from what has worked for them in recent years and played too much rugby. Maybe it just doesn't suit them. Or maybe it requires an evolution, having played that scripted kicking game for so long. Players get bored of playing certain styles instructed by coaches after a while. Quite often, your inner child breaks free.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images South Africa’s halfback Faf de Klerk can play both styles.

Can South Africa beat New Zealand playing their preferred way? It didn't work at the last Rugby World Cup. You cannot bash a side up if that team are constantly moving around. You can't hit a shadow. Unless the All Blacks' psyche changes and they try to play like South Africa... but why would they? Only if the pressure tells.

Deciding who is going to win out of South Africa and New Zealand is like choosing which of your two sisters you want to kiss. I'm not bothered – not about choosing a sister, but about who wins. But for the interests of the game, I would love to see an attacking-based side win, and win well.

The more we see Harlequins, New Zealand, France and England at their best – Finn Russell playing and winning matches – then the more we will see other coaches adopt that approach and try and emulate it. It could be a benchmark of how rugby should be played.