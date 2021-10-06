Why Wales' date with the All Blacks is a stupid, cynical, money-making ploy

OPINION: The “Sold Out!” signs have gone up for New Zealand’s trip to the Principality Stadium later this month and it is fair to say that the message is multi-layered.

Firstly and proudly, it signifies the Welsh public’s enduring fascination with its national rugby union team, which flies in the face of its equally remarkable indifference to the domestic game.

And second and unashamedly, it pours fresh and emphatic light on the Welsh Rugby Union’s abandonment of its espoused cause. The WRU-ination of the sport in its one of hotbeds has long been a joke, but this time it has truly surpassed itself. It has arranged the stupidest fixture ever.

Actually, scrap “stupidest”, as to the paying fans – who have dished up to £95 (NZ$186) – this is offensive. Some accountant genuinely thought it acceptable to play the world’s best team whilst knowing that on Saturday, October 30 Wayne Pivac will be without some of his most notable players. And what is yet more scandalous is that those on top agreed.

Unlike the three tests on the weekends thereafter, this, the undoubted glamour tie, is being contested outside of the international window. So, among other absentees, Dan Biggar will be with Northampton, Louis Rees-Zammit will be with Gloucester and Taulupe Faletau will be with Bath.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Wales will have to take on the All Blacks without a host of star players as they chase a first test win since December 1953.

Wales will be under-strength and the only ones who will be fully loaded that day will be the libated portion of the 74,000-strong crowd.

“Well, why not?” the WRU might have surmised. Wales have not beaten the All Blacks in 68 years, since Tenzing and Hilary were still scaling their way back down Everest, and despite being reigning Six Nations champions, there would hardly be unfettered optimism of the Pivac party finally conquering this particular mountain this time around.

That gullible, romantic bunch of daffodil-clad daftees will not moan if the void lasts at least another year. What is another 12-month in a whole lifetime of failure, what is another digit in a curse?

Except it is not a curse, because it has reached the stage where the WRU, laughably referred to as “the governing body”, is actively making it harder for its side to achieve a feat they find impossible anyway.

The pandemic dictates that the WRU is more desperate for money than ever and before Covid-19 it would invariably jam in another autumn international. If you want to see how four goes into three, then simply peer down recent Welsh schedules. Warren Gatland went along with it, saying exposure to the top sides was vital and, well, as altruistic members of that ever-inclusive international rugby fraternity – quiet at the back – Wales should play nations such as Fiji shouldn’t they?

Ian Cook/CameraSport/via Getty Images Star wing Louis Rees-Zammit will be with Gloucester when Wales face the All Blacks outside the international window.

The WRU would therefore ignore the window and divert the blame to those money-bagged English brutes who refused to allow our boys to take their rightful place on the hallowed turf, blah, blah. A PR masterstroke, but pathetically transparent and now outrageously self-detrimental.

If and when Wales ever beat New Zealand again it will be a moment many of us have awaited since the seeds of our oval-ball obsession first sprouted. Wales have defeated South Africa, Australia and, on occasion, Fiji. The Kiwis are the scalp we crave. They should not be first up, in the unofficial slot. It demeans the occasion, which is a crying shame because it is difficult to quantify what it could mean to the country.

Certainly such a seismic, generational victory could help drive the domestic game which is on the barest bones of its backside. There were just over 5000 at the Ospreys v Cardiff derby on Saturday night. The two biggest cities with an assortment of Welsh rugby’s biggest stars? Newport County get more.

But now, the All Blacks will show up, the stadium will be packed and the tills will ring to the strains of Bread of Heaven. Sure, the visitors will run out comfortable winners – plucky performance by Wales, though – but at least a few debts will be paid and so the farce continues. Yet for how long and to what purpose? Keep prioritising the bottom line over the try line and Welsh rugby will soon be bankrupt regardless.