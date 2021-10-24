Marc Hinton: Grounded Eagles served up a rugby lesson by ruthless All Blacks

OPINION: The sleeping giant of world rugby remains deep in its slumber. That was the stark takeaway from a record-breaking romp by the All Blacks in Washington DC to open their northern tour in spectacular, if one-sided, fashion.

It was all too easy for Ian Foster’s All Blacks as they ran in 16 tries to two to obliterate an outmatched USA Eagles side 104-14 at the home of the NFL’s Washington Football Team. It was a record score and margin of victory for the New Zealanders over the Americans in their fifth test matchup, easily eclipsing the 74-6 thumping they inflicted in Chicago in 2014. It was also their second century of points posted in 2021.

Alex Brandon/AP All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao runs in a try in the record victory over the USA in Washington DC.

There were some magnificent skills exhibited by the New Zealanders as they graphically laid bare the gulf in class between the top tier of the global game and the chasing pack. Or in this case, at least, the Americans who have long been labelled the potential next great force in the game.

On the basis of Sunday’s (NZT) mismatch in the USA’s capital that emergence remains some way off yet, for all the ambition that exists within the game in that part of the world. Granted, USA coach Gary Gold had to pick a lineup composed entirely of players from their fledgling professional competition, Major League Rugby, because the clash fell outside the official international player release window.

But on the basis of what we saw through 80 free-flowing minutes at FedEx Field, that competition has some way to go to produce a level of player capable of footing it in the top echelons of the international game. The US tackling was abysmal, and it took until the third quarter for the Americans to muster anything resembling resistance.

There is, of course, a reason that MLR is where Kiwi players in their dotage head to earn some cash ahead of retirement. It is very much a league in its formative years, comprising, for the most part, American players of limited natural ability and foreigners well past their best.

That said, you have to start somewhere, and it is encouraging, at least, that the Americans finally have a professional league to underpin their ambitions. The trick now, clearly, will be to lift the level by several notches in as short a time as possible.

They are not without hope in the US either. They are bidding to host either the 2027 or ’31 men’s World Cup, and have their hands up for the women’s version as well. With their well-documented financial clout, and World Rugby’s keenness to cash in on that, it can be expected they will be successful, which will in turn provide some major impetus.

Alex Brandon/AP Luke Jacobson coasts in for the try against an outmatched USA side at FedEx Field in Washington DC.

But there is still a long way to go for the Americans. Japan’s emergence, both in terms of their domestic league, and as a legitimate international force, offers some hope. The Americans would be wise to study their rise with some intent.

They will take a glimmer of hope from this record defeat. They did manage their first tries against the All Blacks, and stayed the course pretty well. There is at least something to build on, even if there is so much work still to do.

For all the limitations of their hosts, the All Blacks would have ticked a lot of boxes for Foster through their runaway victory.

Some of the emerging types, such as Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Fin Christie, Braydon Ennor, Hoskins Sotutu, Tupou Vaa’i and Ethan de Groot took the opportunity to both showcase their skills and log some valuable test experience. There is no such thing as a bad learning opportunity. Ennor and Tupaea, in particular, offered a tantalising glimpse of the future.

Others with more experience excelled. Damian McKenzie, predictably, had a field day at the back, and Richie Mo’unga exuded his brilliance throughout, and will be much the better for the near 60 minutes he had, before making way for Beauden Barrett.

Luke Jacobson also had an excellent test as he continues to assert himself among the All Blacks’ loose forward contingent.

Sam Whitelock made an important stride back towards the big stuff, Dalton Papalii ran freely to show he is back in fine fettle and it was great to see Angus Ta’avao back running around so effectively. Sam Cane and Dane Coles also logged key minutes off the bench to kick-start their returns to the big time.

It remains to be seen whether anyone has forced their way into the lineup to face Wales. Papalii and Mo’unga are the most likely. Maybe Jacobson too. Whitelock is a certainty.

But the All Blacks, after the grind of those twin tests against the Springboks, are back rolling. The tough stuff looms now.