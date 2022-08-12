The eyes have it as All Blacks coach Ian Foster negotiates tense press conference

Marc Hinton is a senior sports writer for Stuff who has covered the All Blacks since 1996

OPINION: If that was it for Ian Foster at All Blacks team naming press conferences, he at least bowed out his way – defiant to the end and sending a pretty clear message to the media pack gathered to quiz him on his selections.

There was real tension in the air as Foster arrived for his customary media gig to follow the unveiling of his lineup to face the world champion Springboks at Ellis Park in the early hours of Sunday (NZ time). This is clearly a coach not best pleased with how things are playing out for him amid one of the worst losing runs from the All Blacks in the professional era, and he was making no secret of that in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

When fielding questions from the small corps of New Zealand media present, he largely avoided making eye-contact when answering. It was clear that something was amiss with a coach whose tone is usually congenial, and manner pleasant.

Not this day.

He pushed back on a number of queries, flat out refused to answer one that inquired of any personal pressure he might be feeling and made one aside that made it more than clear he would rather be anywhere but where he was.

In many ways, Foster’s grim mood is understandable. He has been bearing the brunt of the criticism that has flowed since the All Blacks followed their consecutive defeats to end their 2021 programme with an historic home series loss to Ireland (from one up, too), and then the second-worst beating ever dished out at the hands of the Springboks last weekend in Mbombela.

He has now lost five of his last six test matches and there is an almost universal feeling in New Zealand, and beyond, that he must go. That must be a heck of a position to be in, never mind the fact that this is a professional gig, etc, etc.

The beleaguered coach has been copping it from all directions, and even his own boss has refused to endorse him in the job beyond this trip. The axe is hovering, and it is widely thought that last weekend’s 26-10 defeat was enough to send it crashing down.

It is impossible to know just what is planned, for employment matters, succession planning and flat-out human decency come into the equation. But Foster’s prickly demeanour suggested he may have a fair idea.

Christiaan Kotze/Photosport The All Blacks and coach Ian Foster after their defeat to South Africa in Mbombela.

At one stage a reporter thrust a microphone on to the table, well through the press conference, and Foster looked down and muttered: “Do I have to go through the whole thing again? I’m having so much fun, too.”

When a TV reporter from New Zealand politely inquired how he was personally handling the pressure and the outside noise, he said: “I think I’ve answered that. You asked me about the team, and I’m part of the team. We’re just focused on this week.”

But from a personal perspective, the irritant persisted?

“I think I’ve just answered that. I’m part of the team and that’s our team mindset.”

Another Kiwi scribbler wanted to know if there had been any more emotion around selecting this lineup at the end of a brutal five-test start to the season. Foster knew a loaded question when he heard one.

“You will have to clarify that so I understand the question correctly.”

The reporter rephrased the query slightly, with the same intent.

“No, I don’t think there was any special emotion with the naming of this team,” shot back Foster, before delving into a long-winded explanation as to why he believes the changes he has made will bring “energy”.

This wasn’t a sulk, or a pout, or anything like that from a coach who normally doesn’t mind a good old chinwag. Most questions he answered in full, with plenty of insight, albeit a continuation of the defiant positivity which has been the hallmark of his trip to the republic.

It was almost as if he is determined, through all the gloomy reporting and reaction from back home, to find a ray of sunlight on which to focus.

But the eyes kept wandering. He didn’t seem to know where to look. Anywhere but in the direction of the brutes who have been castigating him in their columns.

It is not difficult to feel sorry for a man who has been savaged. He has been doing his best, and it has not been him out on the field dropping balls, missing tackles and getting played off the park.

But then you remind yourself, this is an unforgiving world in which he operates, and he is clearly failing to meet the challenge of coaching a team accustomed to winning a heck of a lot more than it loses.