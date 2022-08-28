New Zealand Rugby stands culpable as crumbling All Blacks sink to historic ignominy

Marc Hinton is a senior rugby writer for Stuff who has covered the All Blacks since 1996.

OPINION: Shame on you, New Zealand Rugby. You had the chance to address this All Blacks malaise and you cowered behind your politically correct new-age board and did nothing. You froze, at a key moment in time, so is it any wonder that your flagship team does something similar over and over again on the field?

There are many takeaways from Saturday night’s latest chapter in a sorry tale of All Black ignominy in 2022, the historic 25-18 home defeat to Argentina in Christchurch, but one stands supreme. In so many ways NZ Rugby – the monolithic organisation with the patent lack of courage and foresight – now has the rugby team it deserves.

It is a rugby team that has just lost its first home match to Argentina, which has now dropped six of its last eight tests, which has tumbled to three straight defeats on home soil for the first time in 119 years of history, and which has won just two of six internationals in 2022. The so-called aura of the All Blacks has disappeared in a flurry of ineptitude.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor can’t hide his emotion after the Rugby Championship defeat to Argentina.

It would not be so bad if Saturday night’s woeful performance – yes Argentina were magnificent on defence, but Sam Cane and his men were very much the architects of their own doom – was a one-off, a rare bad day at the office. It’s sport. You win and you lose. But the shame of it was that it was totally and utterly predictable.

The All Blacks apologists had cried from the rooftops following the epic Ellis Park victory over the Springboks just a couple of weeks ago that a new dawn was upon us. That the mighty New Zealanders had rediscovered their mojo. Don’t worry, the blinkered ones bellowed, Fozzie has got this.

Head coach Ian Foster glowered at the media and scolded us for daring to criticise. The senior players gathered behind “our coach” and backed the bloke that picks them. (Big surprise!) The mighty All Blacks publicity machine rumbled into life, with a range of former players declaring that the crisis was over.

The shame, the crime even, is that NZ Rugby swallowed it and U-turned on a clear plan to institute change. A review of sorts had been scheduled following the South African trip – unprecedented given as no coach is held to account two matches into a six-game competition – and clearly it had been a trapdoor in the event that things really turned to custard in the republic.

Martin Hunter/Photosport To the victor the spoils: All Blacks coach Ian Foster congratulates Argentina’s Michael Cheika on his historic win.

It nearly did with the All Blacks – dubbed “Foster’s imposters” – succumbing to that 26-10 defeat in Mbombela – the worst in 94 years against the old rivals, and a fifth loss in their last six outings. But then came Ellis Park, and NZ Rugby made the fatal mistake of believing one result, one performance, one Bok misfire, wiped away all the issues we had all been able to see since, well, last November in the north.

NZ Rugby had the chance to pull the trigger on change at the top of the All Blacks and culpably failed in its care of duty for New Zealand’s national game. Instead, CEO Mark Robinson and Foster had a bit of a cuddle, insisted all was right in the world and made up in front of the cameras, and everyone walked away smiling.

No one who cares a jot for New Zealand rugby, for the All Blacks, is smiling this sombre Sunday morning.

Yes, change would have been difficult. Exceedingly so. Contracts would have had to be torn up, money paid out, new faces brought in. All mid-competition.

Yet at what cost does the status-quo remain?

It is time to face some glaring facts around these historically poor All Blacks of Foster’s – even if his bosses clearly do not want to acknowledge them.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The All Blacks reflect on their fourth defeat in 2022 on Saturday night, and their sixth in the last eight test matches

This is just not a very good rugby team. There are too many once outstanding players on the back side of their careers, and the new faces are simply not the world-class types we have become used to. How many of this group make a World XV? Ardie Savea is truly the only one you would pick, hand on heart.

And this is not a group that in any way maximises abilities. And they need to. Their execution with ball in hand is often clunky. Argentina’s spirited defence left them with few answers in Christchurch. They were also bossed at the breakdown. Again. And the way the lineout disintegrated at the finish was disheartening, to say the least. They crumbled when the game was on the line.

Ex-Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has been hailed as a saviour. But that is probably over-stating his value. Same with new forwards guru Jason Ryan. They’re capable types, for sure, but not miracle workers. Back in 2020 Sir Graham Henry remarked at the start of the Foster era that Dave Rennie should have been coaching the All Blacks. Those words seem prophetic now.

A well-coached team would have battled its way out of a tight spot on Saturday night in Christchurch. It was hardly an Argentina performance for the ages. Almost any All Blacks side of the professional era would have negotiated a tricky path.

Not this one. Not the outfit NZ Rugby has rubber-stamped through to the World Cup. There is little more than a year until France23 kicks off. And a world of problems to fix.