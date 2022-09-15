All Blacks must turn to Scott Robertson post-World Cup to keep up with rest of the world

The veteran All Blacks lock says it's been a frustrating season, both personally and for the team.

Halfback Mark Robinson made his All Blacks debut in 1998, played the last of his three tests in 2001 and turned out for Northampton Saints and Wasps in the UK.

OPINION: When we lost the Rugby World Cup semifinal to France in 1999, John Hart was the All Blacks coach. The amount of abuse Hart and the players received when they returned to New Zealand was incredible. It was before the era of social media, so instead of keyboard warriors the abuse was very much verbal.

When people saw him and the players down the street, they had something to say. I recount this tale when I was still an All Blacks player because I don’t condone the amount of abuse Ian Foster has copped recently. People have been unhappy with New Zealand's inconsistent performances, and mistakes have been made, but I don't agree with the online bashing.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has made no secret of his desire to coach the All Blacks.

After New Zealand’s impressive win against the Springboks at the spiritual home of South African rugby last month, NZ Rugby backed Foster to lead the side to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

I felt though it was time for change then, and even more so when the All Blacks lost to Argentina on New Zealand soil for the first time. However, it didn't happen, so we now have to stand by Foster and allow him and his coaching staff to do their work.

Results aren’t always going to go our way but Foster’s our coach until the World Cup at least. He’s got the backing of NZ Rugby, which I imagine is a massive weight off his shoulders. He can now focus on developing the team and handing it to whoever takes over from next year.

I really hope it's my former team-mate Scott Robertson who can bring his approach and coaching team to the national side once the tournament finishes.

I’m hopeful for New Zealand rugby and the All Blacks’ sake that Razor bides his time, holds out for the role and that NZ Rugby affords him the opportunity he deserves. As a friend, I know that Razor would have been disappointed and there is a risk that other international teams will be looking at him.

Once the tournament is over, there will be a coaching merry-go-round and NZ Rugby are going to have to get hold of him very quickly post-World Cup to ensure a smooth succession.

I think NZ Rugby must embrace someone like Scott, and what he has achieved with the Crusaders, otherwise they will get left behind the pack.

Ireland, for example, have embraced a new style of play under Andy Farrell. The way Farrell has transformed that team is a sign of the times. Like Robertson, Farrell is a former player. He is young, fresh and has assembled a good coaching team.

David Rogers/Allsport Former All Black Mark Robinson says NZ Rugby must turn to Scott Robertson after the Rugby World Cup.

The 47-year-old Englishman, a year younger than Robertson, has great players who believe in him and they are doing some awesome things.

For England, Eddie Jones has been around for a long time, but he has coaches around him who really connect with the players. From a management and coaching perspective, he has the final say, but he’s got a strong coaching team.

As a coach, you have to be young and present or have people in your team who are. They need to hold the players’ respect and understanding because the professional environment has changed over the years.

What the Crusaders have done under Robertson’s guidance is become the most successful team in Super Rugby. Some of the most successful All Blacks have hailed from that Crusaders environment. They really know how to look after and get the best out of their players and I think the All Blacks need that fresh approach to remain current in terms of what the rest of the world is doing.

New Zealand has always been able to take it up a notch and find a different level of playingthat other countries will try to follow. We must discover what we can do, which no-one else can, and what will once again set us apart from the rest, instead of simply being on par.

Foster and Robertson are two very different types of coach. There is a lot more pressure and scrutiny as All Blacks coach as opposed to being a Super Rugby head coach. But if Razor takes over after the World Cup, hopefully he will be given the flexibility to embed what he wants into the All Blacks' style and how he sees fit to play.

In terms of succession planning, the All Blacks have hired from within the environment because they know the pressures and have turned assistants into head coaches. If the Robertson appointment happens, it will be the first time in a long while that they will be bringing someone from outside that environment in.

I believe appointing a head coach like Razor, with his vision and what he can offer the team from a different perspective, will complement everything that the All Blacks already have in place. You don’t want to change what is working in terms of Jason Ryan as forwards coach and Joe Schmidt as attack coach but, if and when Razor comes in, there’s no doubt he’ll make little tweaks.