The unfair treatment of All Blacks loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula and where to from here

All Blacks coach Ian Foster expected the end of year fixtures to serve up new challenges after his side strung together some consistency to finish the Rugby Championship.

Aaron Goile is a Stuff senior sports reporter

OPINION: Even before he was a notable omission from the All Blacks XV squad, Pita Gus Sowakula was said to be a broken man back in Taranaki.

Rewind four months and this is what achieving All Blacks selection meant for a former Fiji resort chef who had an agent broker a deal with Taranaki’s academy in 2016 for him to chase the ultimate rugby dream:

“I started bursting out in tears, I was just holding baby and hugging my missus at the same time.”

READ MORE:

* The Podium: Rugby World Cup equal pay and the misconception about women's sport

* Where's plan B? Fallible England get World Cup grilling

* Dave Rennie to make decision on Wallabies future before Rugby World Cup



You can imagaine, then, how his latest selection snub last week went down. And can you blame him?

How can one of the best players in Super Rugby, not just this season, all of a sudden go from a maiden All Blacks call-up in June to not being one of the 63 men selected to tour north in the coming weeks?

The bruising backrower’s body of work in the black jersey amounted to a total of 29 minutes in the July series loss to Ireland. Sure, he dropped his first pass in both outings, yet in the win at Eden Park he scored a good try off the back of a scrum and also stole a lineout.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Pita Sowakula celebrates his try on All Blacks debut against Ireland at Eden Park.

Perhaps he would have been better to hang out with Naki mate and fellow newbie Stephen Perofeta, who didn’t get a run against Ireland, and now, after just one minute of game time, still finds himself in the top squad.

People have begun to draw their own conclusions about Sowakula’s exclusion. And while Stuff understands he did let himself down with one minor off-field infraction, and that it wasn’t the first in the past couple of seasons, there is no impending disciplinary action, and it has not been a factor in his non-selection.

With so much focus surrounding the positions of All Blacks coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane, Sowakula’s omission from the Rugby Championship squad almost went under the radar. From the Ireland series, he was the only player, other than prop Karl Tu’inukuafe – who was about to jet to France – to miss the cut.

While forwards coach John Plumtree was about to be displaced by Jason Ryan, it was still Plumtree who selected that squad with Foster, the one change to the panel being Joe Schmidt replacing Grant Fox.

The All Blacks were under pressure on the back of their historic series defeat and couldn’t resist the return to fitness of 17-test blindside Shannon Frizell, who’d had a couple of months out of Super Rugby Pacific with a knee injury and had then provided cover in the Ireland series.

Back in the NPC, Sowakula was expected to rip it up for Taranaki, who had enjoyed a stunning unbeaten run to the championship division title in 2021.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images After taking his All Blacks dropping hard, Pita Gus Sowakula’s form with Taranaki took a dive.

Instead, the amber and blacks were able to beat Canterbury but not many others, and Sowakula’s wounded pride showed out in his poor form with his province. A knee injury then may have proved a blessing in disguise as he proved a rather different player on return in the final-round match against Auckland.

That is where his footy journey ends in 2022, though.

Had Sowakula not made the All Blacks by the time his contract with New Zealand Rugby expired in 2023, he was going to set his sights on representing his native Fiji. That will now require a three-year stand-down, for a man who turns 28 later this month.

He’s in his prime and no-one, not even Ardie Savea, has the same sort of firepower the 1.95m, 110kg power-packed No 6/No 8 can provide when he gets going.

Hoskins Sotutu hardly covered himself in glory in his shot in Bledisloe I in Melbourne, while Akira Ioane and Frizell haven’t exactly set the world on fire, either. With the All Blacks having talked ad nauseam about needing to get over the gainline, if this northern tour wasn’t a chance to give Sowakula another shot ahead of the World Cup, then the All Blacks XV, and matches against Ireland A and the Barbarians, most certainly was.

Instead, with respect to some quality players in there, much of that 28-man squad chosen by the All Blacks selectors looks like it was pieced together via a raffle.

In an interview with SENZ radio last week, Ryan explained that NPC form was a big factor. Not only does that look questionable in some spots, but shouldn’t Super form take precedence, anyway, for a team which is to be considered an important stepping stone to the All Blacks, let alone for Sowakula, who was right in the mix three months ago?

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Pita Gus Sowakula will have to light it up with the Chiefs big time again to get back in the All Blacks.

Maybe Ryan, after years coaching against him for the Crusaders against the Chiefs, just doesn’t rate him?

“Look, I don’t think the door is ever closed for any player when they’re playing in New Zealand rugby,” he told SENZ.

“I mean, it shouldn’t be.”

But what is clear is that Sowakula will have to now do something extraordinary to bang it down again if he is to force his way back into dream land.