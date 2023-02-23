The curious case of an All Blacks coach wanting his cake, and to eat it too

All Blacks coach Ian Foster is not happy with the process that appears set to play out around his position post-2023.

OPINION: Mark Robinson is wedged between a rock and a hard place now.

He has a renegade All Blacks coach who appears to be driven by self-interest on one hand, yet he must also tread carefully lest he be seen to undermine the team’s World Cup prospects, which are already somewhat gloomy, and do not need a nudge into the darkness.

This is the position the New Zealand Rugby boss finds himself in after Ian Foster’s media charm offensive this week in which he spelt out a few cold, hard facts as he saw them. Whether they resemble reality is another thing, but they threaten to drive a dangerous wedge between the All Blacks and their bosses at HQ, and maybe even their very support base.

Let’s deal first with Foster’s apparent attempt to protect his own position and, potentially, undermine his employers. Despite protestations that it was not about him, that he was speaking out in the best interests of the team, the New Zealand rugby public are surely not going to buy that.

Even his words betrayed his supposed altruism.

“My job is to focus on what is right for the team,” he told NZME. “We know we have to earn everyone’s respect. And we want to do that – bring the World Cup home – and if we do, I want to be able to stand up, and I’d like the opportunity to say that maybe I would like to have another crack at this job.”

Translation: I might have under-delivered the last three years, but these are the All Blacks, and they could still win the World Cup, and save my job.

In essence Foster is peeved that NZ Rugby, driven by market forces and modern realities, are going to fast-forward the process of deciding on the next All Blacks coach, post-Rugby World Cup 2023.

1 NEWS All Blacks coach Ian Foster sat down with 1News’ Andrew Saville to discuss the latest in the ongoing drama surrounding the job.

For someone with comfortably the worst record in the role in the professional era, those circumstances are not exactly propitious.

NZ Rugby is staying annoyingly quiet on this, possibly out of necessity, possibly out of politeness, but it seems widely accepted that it is going to have to establish some sort of certainty for the next cycle sooner rather than later. Foster has clearly caught wind of that, indicating he expected an April announcement.

Just to recap: In a perfect world the next All Blacks coach is decided after the World Cup. That’s a given. But this world is strangely imperfect. Already most leading nations have their coaches in place. Clubs are also moving to fill vacancies for next year and beyond. The market is now.

Then you have Scott Robertson, who clearly deserves the job. He’s already been bypassed twice – the first time when Foster was installed post-2019, and then again last year when he was summoned as Plan B but NZ Rugby lacked the courage of their convictions to remove the incumbent amidst a horror first part of the season.

To ask Robertson now, with offers being waved under his nose, to hold his horses and see how things go in France would be cruel. It would likely remove him from the equation. He deserves better after serving his time loyally in the New Zealand system.

Foster called for “the needs of the team to outweigh the needs of a few” and said there appeared a focus on “setting timetables based on what some preferred candidates feel is right for them”.

He also added: “We have got players pushing to be in the right shape, and then to say to some of these people – in April/May – maybe time is up, for some that will be OK and for others it might not.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Ian Foster: ‘We want to bring the World Cup home, and if we do, I’d like to maybe have another crack at this job.’

Is Foster saying that his All Blacks – many of whom have already signed their own contracts to play elsewhere next year – would crumble at the thought of a new coach being in place for a cycle they are not even going to be part of? Or those staying might break down at the thought of not having him as their coach?

It’s understandable that Foster’s senior players are loyal to him, but to suggest that in a world where they are negotiating their own futures as they speak, that they could not get their heads round the same thing being done at the coaching level, is nonsense.

Here’s the crux of the matter. Foster’s record does not stand up to scrutiny. He has won 67% of his tests – behind all of his predecessors in the professional era. John Hart won 76%, Wayne Smith (who quit in dismay) 71, John Mitchell (unceremoniously dumped after a 2003 World Cup semifinal exit) 82, Graham Henry 85 and Steve Hansen 87.

Dig deeper and the picture is even gloomier. Foster has had a lot of creampuffs on his schedule. His record against fellow top-five teams – Ireland, France, South Africa and England – reads an abysmal three wins from seven.

Last year the All Blacks failed to register back to back convincing performances and, worryingly, coughed up decisive leads on multiple occasions.

It appears the All Blacks coach wants his cake and to eat it, too. He was happy to be reappointed before his first two-year term was up, without consideration for other parties (the first of several mistakes made by NZR on this). Yet now he’s adamant the time must play out.

One thing is clear. NZ Rugby must sort this mess out sooner rather than later. A timely reminder about professionalism, about focus and about the opportunity at hand might be a good starting point.

