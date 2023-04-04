Beauden Barrett’s shocker bad news for Blues, not so concerning for All Blacks

Marc Hinton is a senior rugby writer for Stuff.

OPINION: For a while there Beauden Barrett must have wondered whose nightmare he had stepped into at Stadium Waikato on Saturday night. The normally classy Blues No 10 was dropping balls dead, blowing certain tries with brain snaps and sending conversions flying off his boot like they were lame ducks.

On a night where he was more woeful than wonderful, more awful than awesome, Barrett was complicit as the Blues went down 20-13 to the Chiefs and made a complete hash of a Super Rugby Pacific match they ought to have won with plenty to spare. Similar, in other words, to their efforts against the Crusaders (at Eden Park) and Brumbies (in Melbourne) – their other two defeats of a ‘23 campaign that has been far from impressive.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Beauden Barrett steps on the dead-ball line during the clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday.

Against the Crusaders back in round 4 the Blues twice blew clear try-scoring chances with ball in their paws over the line – but couldn’t ground. On Saturday night they did something similar three more times. Both were tight matches in which just one more try might have made all the difference.

In slippery conditions in Hamilton on Saturday, Barrett’s struggles have drawn the most reaction, not only because they came from a player we so seldom see stumbling down struggle street, but they illustrate a concerning lack of form from a 112-test All Black, and a pillar of the team charged with bringing back the World Cup from France later this year.

Barrett was not the only Blues All Black who came up short on Saturday. Rieko Ioane was largely anonymous and well off his best; Dalton Papalii has had better days, and made better decisions as skipper; Stephen Perofeta was error-prone at the back; and even the hard-charging Hoskins Sotutu was shy of standards set hitherto.

But Barrett perhaps encapsulated what was going so wrong for Leon MacDonald’s side which has now lost thrice more than the entire round-robin of 2022. For 20 or so minutes in the first half he looked lost, and played as though he was in a fog. His 14th-minute brain explosion when he waltzed across off Fin Christie’s crisp pass, only to step on the end line while he was looking to narrow the angle (for his own conversion) was inexcusable and inexplicable.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Blues No 10 Beauden Barrett put the ball on his toe during the Suer Rugby Pacific clash at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Of course, it was not all on him. He picked up his game in the second spell and the Blues created enough opportunities to put this gritty committed Chiefs team away anyway. But they kept spilling ball, or being held up, or taking the wrong options, and despite 65% territory, 63% possession and nearly twice as many visits to the opponents’ 22, they walked off with another defeat to their name.

So what of Barrett’s performance, and its All Blacks implications? Well, here’s where you need a little perspective. And patience.

Multiple All Blacks coaches have made it clear over the years that in scouting Super Rugby, it’s only at the business end of the round-robin and into the sudden-death stuff that they really start paying attention.

This is for two reasons. First they understand that it is folly to expect leading All Blacks to play at their absolute peak from February through until October. If players are realistic about unleashing their best stuff in a semifinal or final of the global tournament, they simply have to find a way to get through the early-season grind of Super Rugby, and use it as a stepping stone to what lies ahead.

That doesn't mean you can’t play well for your Super team, as well as the All Blacks when it matters. Plenty have managed both over the years.

But it sure makes it difficult to be at your best every week in franchise footy when you’re coming off little or no pre-season, still getting your brain and your body up to speed, still finding your role within an often reshaped team, and dealing with fresher, younger, more focused players for whom the Super game is the pinnacle.

Sky Sport Beauden Barrett's underwhelming form in Super Rugby Pacific comes under scrutiny from ex-All Black Mils Muliaina.

There is no doubt that Barrett has been reluctant to engage with ball in hand. Over-keen to kick. You have to think that’s by design. If he’s a race car he’s in second, maybe third gear.

The other reason that All Blacks coaches largely skim over early Super Rugby is that it simply isn’t test footy in intensity and physicality, and so offers a limited guideline. For them the closest gauge to how someone might fare in the international arena is round the knockout games when everything is magnified.

So, don’t expect Ian Foster’s brow to be unduly furrowed by Barrett’s bad day at the office. It happens. Remember Richie McCaw and Dan Carter? Ma’a Nonu? These guys seldom had bad tests. But were often little more than serviceable for their franchises. Sometimes they were building, rather than peaking, and that just had to do.

Barrett’s “Barry Crocker” makes a good water-cooler topic. Should he be playing 10? Or 15? Has he still got it? Are others, such as Damian McKenzie and Shaun Stevenson, passing him by in both spots?

It’s great fodder for the rugby chat machine, but nothing that Foster will be concerning himself for some time, if at all.