The Magic of the Ranfurly Shield: The legend of Colin Pierce

It's the jewel of provincial rugby, a sought-after prize. In the first of a four-part series, Paul Montague looks at the treasured Log o'Wood.

The Ranfurly Shield, aka The Log o'Wood. It's possible it may not be played for this year, but it still remains the jewel of provincial rugby in this country, probably the most sought-after prize in New Zealand domestic sport. But has it lost its lustre and mystique in modern times?

In 1985, Canterbury against Auckland on Lancaster Park drew 52,000 spectators for their widely-accepted provincial 'Match of the Century'. The Ranfurly Shield was at stake.

Going back only 15 years or so almost any rugby head could tell you which province was the Shield holder at the end of any given season. Nowadays, unless you are from the province of the actual holder, you'd surely struggle to. The current holders are Canterbury, in case you'd forgotten.

That shows how the prize gifted to the New Zealand Rugby Football Union by the Earl of Ranfurly in 1902, has lost something. New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has marginalised its existence over the past decade and more by scheduling matches at unfriendly times, such as Thursday nights.

When Southland scored a fairytale 9-3 victory over national champions Canterbury in 2009 to take the fabled Log back to Invercargill for the first time in exactly 50 years, there was hardly anybody at Lancaster Park.

Why? Probably because the match was relegated to a freezing Thursday night.

With a bit more NZR nurturing, the Ranfurly Shield could again reign as a legitimately great event on the domestic sports scene.

To bump this wish along, I've delved into some archives to compile a short series on past Shield glories and happenings that helped form the iconic prize also known colloquially as the Log o'Wood - the rugby status symbol every city and town once coveted.

To begin, it's a trip back in time to the 1960s - probably the halcyon period of the Shield. Those were the times of huge Saturday morning rugby parades staged by the holder province, sold-out grounds, and ominous signs erected at city or town borders stating 'You are now entering Shield country'.

Part One: The Legend of Colin Pierce

If only. If only a fervent crowd of away team supporters hadn't obscured the view of a touch judge. And one year later, if only the rain hadn't been bucketing down for a vital conversion kick. If only one man hadn't been the central figure in both incidents.

Taranaki defended the Shield three times against Whanganui from 1963-1965. In those challenges Whanganui scored 36 points, 30 of them by winger called Colin Pierce. It's doubtful a haul of 30 points has ever been shrouded in such rugby agony.

In 1963 and 1965 Whanganui would go so close to winning, that it boiled down to incidents in the final few seconds. And fate did not fall the visitors' way.

Though Pierce was responsible for getting his province within a whisker of beating the holders, he couldn't execute two plays right on the final whistle that would have taken the Log o'Wood down State Highway 3 for what would have been the only time.

Auckland Star Historic Collection Colin Pierce starred for Whanganui in the early-1960s.

Whanganui in the early 1960s were a useful side. And in their 1963 challenge they were given a bit of a chance against an All Blacks-laden Taranaki, who had at first five drop goal expert Ross Brown - a celebrated All Black and provincial great. Halfback Kevin Briscoe was in Wilson Whineray's famous team to the UK in 1963-64. Alan Smith would go on to partner Colin Meads at lock in Fred Allen's All Blacks of the late 1960s. There were eight either past, current or future All Blacks in the Taranaki ranks between 1963 and 1965.

One thing Whanganui had that Taranaki didn't was a reliable, regular goal kicker. Pierce had a big boot. He had shown he was a kicking force just weeks earlier, when Whanganui challenged Auckland on Eden Park. In a 18-41 nine-try hiding, Pierce still landed five penalty goals.

Taranaki dominated most of the action in the first Whanganui challenge, but Pierce kicked four penalty goals so with just over a minute left, Whanganui was ahead 12-11. Then Brown missed a drop goal attempt from less than 22 metres out. Whanganui had a 25-yard drop out, which was given to Pierce.

Perhaps reasoning the best policy was to get as far out of Brown's drop-kicking range as possible, Pierce banged the ball toward the sideline near halfway. It landed in a throng of wildly-excited Whanganui fans crowding the touchline in anticipation of victory.

No-one could see for sure where the ball had pitched. Referee John Pring ruled the ball had likely drifted out and ordered a scrum on the Whanganui 22. Taranaki split their backline. Reportedly the scrum set quickly, the ball went not to dangerman Brown but to John McCullough on the narrow side. McCullough, passed to Brown who set winger Kerry Hurley away.

Hurley put in a hopeful grubber kick past the first line of the Whanganui cover defence, and sprinted past his marker. The kick could not have been better, the ball slowed and bounced up just inside the deadball line. Time must have stood dead still as Hurley seized upon it for a miracle try.

There is a photo in the book 'Shield Fever' of the moment Hurley scored. Dozens of school kids are about to envelop him. And in the background the crowd are beginning to storm the field. No-one had surely seen anything like it at Rugby Park.

Auckland Star Historic Collection Colin Pierce.

There is no mention in the book of whether the conversion could be taken. The logical guess is probably not. It mattered little because Taranaki had made what is still quite possibly the greatest Ranfurly Shield escape. They had won 14-12; a try being worth only three points back then.

On August 1, 1964 Whanganui returned to challenge in New Plymouth. The year before the weather had been fine and sunny, but this time it was cold and wet. It was only the season's second challenge and Whanganui were hoping to catch Taranaki underdone.

Again Taranaki dominated territory and possession and looked safe at 15-9 ahead in scoring two tries to nil, with three drop goals from Brown, and not much time remaining. Pierce had scored all of his team's points with three penalties. Then he landed a fourth and Taranaki started getting the shakes.

It was back to the last minute scenario. It must have been complete agony for all concerned. The Whanganui backs swung onto attack in a final thrust. Pierce flung himself over in the corner for 15-15. Pandemonium ensued. Lightning really had struck twice.

A draw is never enough for the challengers in Shield rugby. So the conversion attempt was a death or glory case for Pierce. But the odds were hugely against him - the leather balls of the day were already tough to kick great distances, and due to the incessant rain the match ball may as well have been a couple of house bricks.

Pierce missed by some distance as the home crowd exhaled as one enormous nerve-wracked mass. At the same time the Whanganui supporters, players - and Pierce especially - must have wondered what they had done wrong in a past life to warrant such a second, cursed conclusion.

The final encounter in this epic Shield trilogy took place on August 7, 1965. Taranaki won 23-9. But who scored one of Whanganui's two tries? Pierce, of course. He didn't take the kicks that day. Maybe he should have, as only one was successful. Perhaps he felt too tormented and jinxed.

A few years ago it was reported Pierce was living north of Auckland, at Mangawhai. Apparently he has no rugby regrets. Thankfully!

Paul Montague is a regular writer for sportsfreak.co.nz (as 'The Spotter'), and has previously contributed Stuff and the NZ Herald. He has a passion for sports history and has been in love with the Ranfurly Shield for the best part of 40 years.

