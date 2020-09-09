Back in (amber and) black: Barrett brothers may make appearance for Taranaki this season

Beauden Barrett took some part in the Taranaki Bulls training run at Inglewood’s TET Stadium on Wednesday but still remains under an injury cloud for the team’s opening match of the Mitre 10 Cup against Bay of Plenty on Sunday.

Taranaki rugby fans could see the three Barrett All Blacks in the amber and black jersey for the first time during the 2020 National Provincial Championship.

It’s been five years since Beauden last played for his province while Jordie and Scott have never taken the field for the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls.

On Monday, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed the majority of the All Blacks squad would be released to their provinces for the first round of the Mitre 10 Cup.

The decision has paved the wave for history to be made with the brothers potentially available for selection in the Taranaki Bulls side during the season, along with New Zealand Under-20 lock and the first All Black to be born in the 2000s Tupou Vaa'i.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New All Black Tupou Vaa'i has been released to play for the Taranaki Bulls in the Mitre 10 Cup.

READ MORE:

* Beauden Barrett in doubt for Mitre 10 Cup return as All Blacks are released to provinces

* North v South: Jordie Barrett, Richie Mo'unga get chance to show wares as All Blacks combo

* Local talent to help Taranaki rugby make NPC kick-off



Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) chief executive Laurence Corlett wouldn’t confirm the team list for Sunday’s match against Bay of Plenty but said Beauden remained under an injury cloud after the weekend’s North versus South match.

It would also be later in the season before Scott became available, as he is still recovering from a foot injury suffered ahead of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

However, Corlett said the union was excited about the prospect of having the All Blacks play for their province, and he was confident Beauden would take part in at least one match.

“It’s fantastic for all of our local Taranaki supporters to have some of the best rugby players in New Zealand playing in the amber and black.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Jordie Barrett takes part in the Taranaki Bulls training session at Inglewood’s TET Stadium on Wednesday.

He believed the inclusion of the squad's All Blacks could potentially help the side, which has struggled in the past two seasons, regain a spot in the competition’s top tier and possibly lift the Log o' Wood in its second match against Canterbury.

“Those players will lift the players around them but it will also lift the opposition team as well.

“Then the third game is potentially a Ranfurly Shield defence against Otago if it all goes to plan.”

On Wednesday, Beauden and Jordie took some part in a team practice at Inglewood’s TET Stadium while Scott went through his own training drills.

Corlett said the union was working with the Ministry of Health and police on how it could safely establish a number of bubbles for sponsors, season ticket holders and partnership organisations for the match.

However, there would be no walk up ticket sales.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Injured All Black Scott Barrett went through his own training drills while the Taranaki Bulls practised at Inglewood’s TET Stadium on Wednesday.

Taranaki Rugby Supporters Club president Grant Hassell believed the union needed to field the strongest team it could to attempt to regain a spot in the competition’s top-tier.

“Obviously having these three All Blacks in the mix is going to be quite crucial in achieving that outcome.”

Their presence would also help draw a good crowd, when alert levels allowed larger gatherings.

“I think that there is a huge following of the two Barrett boys particularly, that are likely to take the field and there would be many yearning to see them hit the track as often as they could,” Hassell said.

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls will take on the Bay of Plenty Steamers at Inglewood’s TET Stadium on Sunday with kick-off at 2.05pm.