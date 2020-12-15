Southland Stags start to build 2021 squad amongst uncertainty

Isaac Te Tamaki is one of six players locked for the Southland Stags' 2021 Mitre 10 Cup squad at this stage.

Southland Stags coach Dale MacLeod has six players locked in for the 2021 Mitre 10 Cup while a further 10 players have agreed verbally to retunring.

Joe Walsh, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Flynn Thomas, Isaac Te Tamaki, Rory van Vugt, and Charles Aliamalo were already signed on multi-year deals which ensures they will back for the 2021 season.

MacLeod said they were working through contracts with a further 10 players from this year’s squad who had indicated that they want to return.

He was in discussions with another five players from this year's squad, who were unsure at this stage if they will be back for the 2021 season.

It means the best-case scenario for the Stags would be resigning 21 players by early next.

Halfback Raniera Takarangi has indicated he is unlikely to return as he looks at life after rugby, while lock Ray Tatafu has also indicated he plans to head overseas.

There is some uncertainty around midfielder Ray Nu’u who has found it difficult living away from his family.

MacLeod said they have managed to link Nu’u with the Hurricanes for the Super Rugby preseason which would be good for his progress.

MacLeod said they were also still working with lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit who has been chased by other provinces.

The uncertainty around budgets, competition structures, and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association negotiations had provided some challenges around contract planning, MacLeod said.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll have the same [budget] as we had this year, it certainly won’t be more.

“I’ve been given a mandate to start contracting which is good. Some provinces aren’t contracting at the moment.’’

Once MacLeod has a firmer understanding of what players he will have returning from this year’s squad they will then go about “filling the gaps”.

The bulk of those gaps will be filled through club rugby, although he said they were in discussions with “three or four” players who have played at Super level.

An obvious fit would be outside back Solomon Aliamalo, given his younger brother is already part of the Stags and he was now signed with the Highlanders for Super Rugby.

MacLeod said Solomon Aliamalo was certainly a player they were interested in.

“Obviously he would be a good fit for us, but the thing is Otago will want him, and Canterbury are chasing him. Sometimes we get shuffled to the bottom of the queue.”

This year’s Southland Stags player for the Year and captain Tony Lamborn has indicated he is keen to return although is yet to re-sign.

With Lamborn missing out on a Super Rugby contract he is assessing his options, in regard to possible overseas opportunities.

“I’ve told him there will be a spot for him. We are going to touch base again in January and see where we are at,” MacLeod said.

Given the Mitre 10 Cup season finished later than normal this year it has meant MacLeod has had little time to rest as he has gone straight into reviewing the 2020 season and then into planning for 2021.

MacLeod said they had already locked in a game for early next year which will be against the Highlanders development team, the Bravehearts.