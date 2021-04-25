99 points, 100 years - Drummond Rugby Club celebrates in style

Drummond Limehills Star outclassed Bush Pirates to win 99-0 in division two of Southland’s club rugby competition at Drummond on Saturday.

Drummond-Limehills-Star went within one point of what would have been a fitting score on Saturday.

DLS beat Bush Pirates 99-0 in its division two fixture which doubled as a key component of the Drummond Rugby Club's centennial weekend celebrations.

For the past 28 years, Drummond and the Limehills Star Rugby Club have fielded combined teams, under the DLS banner, in rugby competitions.

Last year marked 100 years of the Drummond Rugby Club, but the Covid-19 situation put its celebrations on hold until this year.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Hugo OâMeara, 4, of Drummond, left, and Tom Johnstone, 102-years-old, cut the cake at the Drummond Rugby Club's centenary celebrations at Drummond on Saturday.

On hand to cut the club's birthday cake on Saturday was 102-year-old Tom Johnstone who played for Drummond in 1938 when it won the central sub-union senior grade.

Johnstone went off to World War II but returned, and he continued playing for Drummond. His last game in 1948 coincided with Drummond winning the central competition.

Johnstone said the centenary was a marvellous weekend and organisors had done a very good job of putting together the celebrations

With many past Drummond players watching on Saturday the current day players almost ran up as many points as the club has years under the belt.

It scored eight first-half tries to lead 52-0 and crossed a further seven times in the second half to make it 99-0.

Jamie Searle/Stuff The Drummond-Limehills-Star team with the Hamilton Shield after beating Bush Pirates 99-0 in the division two Southland club rugby fixture at Drummond on Saturday.

Captain Stanley Smith acknowledged they were well aware of the significance of the occasion.

“We had a couple of the senior fellas from the club come and give us a bit of a pep talk about performing,” Smith said.

“The boys were really focused in the sheds, so we knew everyone was ready to go. It was great to put on a scoreline like that, it’s just a shame we couldn’t quite get to that 100 for the 100 years.

“Credit to Bush Pirates for keeping it on for the full 80, they came back at us at the end and made us work a lot harder in the last 10 minutes.”

The victory did not just ensure the Drummond Rugby Club’s 100th was marked in style it also ensured DLS claimed the Hamilton Shield.

The Hamilton Shield is played between central Southland clubs with Bush Pirates run with prized trophy coming to an end on Saturday.

Following the big win, the celebrations shifted to the Invercargill Workingmen's Club on Saturday night where 220 people attended a dinner.

DLS’ 99-0 victory meant it has opened the 2021 season with three wins from as many games after previous wins over Waiau Star and Balfour-Lumsden.

DLS shapes as a division two title contender this year and coach Glenn Taylor was pleased with what his team produced on Saturday.

“[I] couldn't have asked for anything more. The boys put everything out there, everything clicked [on Saturday]. You could see in the changing room beforehand they were in for a special day,” Taylor said.

“It takes a lot of concentration to clock up a score like that and keep going.”

For Bush Pirates, its start to 2021 has been a tough one with its three straight losses.

In division one action on Saturday, there was another special occasion with eastern Southland club Waikaka celebrating 120 years.

It, too, marked the occasion in style beating Waikiwi 43-3 in the Stu McDonald Memorial Trophy fixture played at Waikaka.

Waikaka has been one of the leading country clubs in Southland rugby over the years.

Latterly it has been in the second tier division one competition, but prior to that, the small rural farming township made its mark in the premier ranks.

The club's highlight came in 1998 when it beat Star 25-13 in the Galbraith Shield final.

Paul Miller was part of that heroic 1998 Waikaka team and is one of the clubs most decorated players given his picture hangs proudly on the wall as an All Black from Waikaka.

Waikaka started its 2021 campaign with a 21-13 loss to competition heavyweights Wyndham but has since posted 41-15 and 43-3 wins over Pioneer and Waikiwi to suggest the green machine will be in for a good season.