Southland club rugby game called off early because of 'altercation'

Chiefs lock Romana Graham, left, is shown a yellow card by referee Keith Brown during a Super Rugby game in 2011. (File photo)

A Southland club rugby game was called off early on Saturday following an “altercation” between the two teams.

Marist led Waiau Star 22-15 in the Life Members Trophy division two fixture in Tautapere when former international rugby referee Keith Brown, who was officiating the match, ended the game with seven minutes to play following a fight.

Rugby Southland community liaison manager Bob Cullen said the altercation involved just players and no one from the sideline got involved.

Cullen said they were lucky to have such an experienced referee in Brown to deal with the situation.

“I think he had enough [of the behaviour] and decided enough’s, enough, have an early shower and let us sort it out on Monday.”

Brown carved out an impressive professional refereeing career which included controlling 111 first-class matches and eight international test matches.

He has retired from top-level refereeing, but still helps out by officiating in lower-level senior games in Southland.

Cullen said the matter would now go through the organisation's judiciary process to decide what action might be taken.

An official result has not been confirmed for the game.

There could be various outcomes depending on what is found through the judiciary process, Cullen said.

Both teams could potentially lose competition points, or just one team if it was found a single team was largely at fault.

Cullen said overall the behaviour shown by players and spectators had been encouraging in Southland this year with Saturday's game-ending scuffle a largely isolated incident.

There had been fewer send-offs this year, Cullen said.

He added those players that had come in front of the judiciary after being sent off had not involved malicious-type incidents.

“We are just need to keep on top of it and remind people of the expected behaviour,” he said.